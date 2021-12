One of the most peaceful times of the day is that glorious first few sips of delicious coffee, at least that is one of the best times of day for me. Now imagine that being severely interrupted with gunshots. Hard to imagine that something like that would happen here in relatively peaceful gem state but we also all thought that a mall shooting would never happen here and sadly it did. Now the gem state is also home to the most recent shooting at a coffee shop. Yes, a coffee shop. This happened yesterday in Northern Idaho next to the Washington boarder in Post Falls.

POST FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO