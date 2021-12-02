Chemical Software Market will Generate Massive Revenue in Future- A comprehensive study on Key Players: ANSYs, FrontlineData Solutions, RURo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Flexible workspaces are the preferred way to adopt the hybrid work model in a post-pandemic world, compared to options like changing existing office layouts or the hub-and-spoke model. This, among other factors, will potentially double the market size of coworking spaces over the next five years at a CAGR of 15 per cent, reveals the latest CII-ANAROCK Report 'Currently, approximately 35 million square feet of flexible office stock is available across the country. Of this, approx. 71 per cent or 25 million square feet is by the large operators. Approximately 3.7 lakh flexi seats are currently spread across the major Tier I and Tier II cities of India.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO