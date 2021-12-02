Turkey tradition

A place for recreation, crockpots and competitive racing. Located in Dresser, Wisconsin, Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation area consists of 24 trails, including 3 terrain parks. Established in 1950, Trollhaugen has been family owned and operated for three generations and is one of the longest-running snow sports resorts in the Midwest. In addition to offering ski and snowboard opportunities, Trollhaugen offers 8 lanes of snow tubing and adventure-themed events and activities in the Summer.
