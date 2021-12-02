ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Turkey tradition

By Gordon Weeks
 5 days ago

On the day before Thanksgiving, Evergreen Elementary School first-grade girls take off at...

Times Gazette

Christmas traditions

Many Americans have Christmas traditions including the annual decorating their Christmas tree and sending holiday greeting cards. Germany is credited for the Christmas tree tradition. The tradition started with what Germans called a paradise tree. These were branches or wooden frames decorated with apples. These types of trees were used in German mystery or miracle plays. The plays were acted out during Advent and Christmas eve services.
Times Gazette

Thanksgiving traditions

The first Thanksgiving was celebrated by Native Americans dating back to the 16th century, and according to some accounts it was a feast celebrating a bountiful harvest of crops. The most widely known original Thanksgiving is that of the Pilgrims with the Wampanoag Native Americans. The feast lasted for three...
HILLSBORO, OH
Reading Eagle

Alvernia University continues its turkey drive tradition in Reading

Alvernia University continued a 36-year tradition Monday morning by giving away Thanksgiving turkeys. Students, administrators, faculty and staff pitched in to unload 500 small frozen turkeys at Alvernia’s CollegeTowne campus at Fourth and Penn streets. A line formed in the courtyard between the 400 blocks of Penn and Court streets well before the 8 a.m. giveaway started.
READING, PA
Chicago Defender

A New Spin-on Holiday Traditions

Decorations are up. Recipes are out. Families are gathering. It’s officially the holiday season. Thanksgiving is one of the most anticipated holidays of the year. It’s the time where people take a moment to reflect on their lives and give thanks. Every year people across the country come together to celebrate and participate in traditional holiday activities. They are watching football, carving the turkey, or strolling down memory lane reminiscing about past Thanksgiving gatherings. These traditions are great, but it’s also good to incorporate new traditions to make time together more memorable. If you’re unsure of where to start, take a look at the list below.
Star-Tribune

Purcell: A tradition to be thankful for

I love pumpkin pie — but not just any pumpkin pie. It has to be my mother’s pumpkin pie, made with her unique thick and dry crust, and it has to be enjoyed only on Thanksgiving Day. It’s a Purcell family tradition, after all, and tradition is the reason Thanksgiving...
newjerseyhills.com

(VIDEO) Traditional Turkey Trot returns Thanksgiving morning

The 29th annual CEA/Johanna Foods Turkey Trot came back to Main Street on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov, 25. The CEA/JFI Turkey Trot has become a family holiday tradition for generations that offers expert and novice runners alike the opportunity to spend time with family, friends, and neighbors, to raise awareness and funding for CEA's services and employment programs that coach hundreds of individuals with disabilities into successful jobs in their community.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
radionwtn.com

Shepherd's Table To Serve Traditional Turkey Feast Next Week

Paris, Tenn.–The Shepherd’s Table will serve a traditional Thanksgiving feast, when they meet on the first Thursday of December at the First Presbyterian Church of Paris. The take out service will begin at 4:30 pm December 2nd at the Fellowship Hall, located at 105 S. Market St., next to the post office in Downtown Paris.
PARIS, TN
Daily Northwestern

Mushrooms, česnica and jerk turkey: Northwestern students dish on their holiday traditions

From flavorful dishes to festive fashion, Northwestern students are ready to ring in the holiday season. The University boasts a diverse student body from a variety of religious, ethnic and cultural backgrounds. These differences make for many celebratory customs beyond Christmas trees and cranberry sauce — and highlight the importance of tradition in keeping them connected to their roots.
EVANSTON, IL
siena.edu

A Friendsgiving Tradition

Most international students are unable (or find it cost prohibitive) to make an overseas trip during the short Thanksgiving holiday. So when the campus clears out, they come together. Lily Nti-Kyermeh '23 can count on one hand the number of times she's eaten turkey in her life. Back home in...
LOUDONVILLE, NY
Crescent-News

Tom Purcell - A tradition to be thankful for

I love pumpkin pie — but not just any pumpkin pie. It has to be my mother’s pumpkin pie, made with her unique thick and dry crust, and it has to be enjoyed only on Thanksgiving Day. It’s a Purcell family tradition, after all, and tradition is the reason Thanksgiving...
cbslocal.com

For Some Minnesotans, Dropping Off Turkey Dinners For Those In Need Is A Thanksgiving Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota organization raised more than $100,000 this year to put together Thanksgiving meals for those in need. Volunteers with Open Arms of Minnesota spent Thursday morning packing made-from-scratch turkey dinners for Minnesotans with life-threatening illnesses. For many of the volunteers, it was a Thanksgiving tradition. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE
countrymessenger.com

Trollhaugen traditions

A place for recreation, crockpots and competitive racing. Located in Dresser, Wisconsin, Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation area consists of 24 trails, including 3 terrain parks. Established in 1950, Trollhaugen has been family owned and operated for three generations and is one of the longest-running snow sports resorts in the Midwest. In addition to offering ski and snowboard opportunities, Trollhaugen offers 8 lanes of snow tubing and adventure-themed events and activities in the Summer.
DRESSER, WI

