Turkey tradition

Decorations are up. Recipes are out. Families are gathering. It’s officially the holiday season. Thanksgiving is one of the most anticipated holidays of the year. It’s the time where people take a moment to reflect on their lives and give thanks. Every year people across the country come together to celebrate and participate in traditional holiday activities. They are watching football, carving the turkey, or strolling down memory lane reminiscing about past Thanksgiving gatherings. These traditions are great, but it’s also good to incorporate new traditions to make time together more memorable. If you’re unsure of where to start, take a look at the list below.

