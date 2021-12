Start the holiday season off right by coming to Hodgson Hall for the return of the live Hugh Hodgson School of Music Annual Holiday Concerts. Audiences will be able to enjoy holiday classics and more to get into the spirit of the season, with performances by multiple ensembles. The concerts are part of the Thursday Scholarship Series and will take place Dec. 2nd and 3rd at 7:30 p.m. The Bulldog Brass Society will play outside the PAC for a festive beginning to the evening before the concert.

