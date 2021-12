At the direction of the Mayor, and to further increase engagement with residents, the Village Governance Committee sponsored its first Meet and Greet on y. Mayor Veneziale, and Trustees Flanagan and O’Brien, answered questions from the residents in a relaxed environment. Starting off with Ed Finneran asking several excellent questions regarding the Village’s tax base, and concerns about the Village losing properties to non-taxpaying, non-profits entities, followed by questions about leaf blowers handled by Trustee Flanagan, the architecture of St. Pauls and the Village, the decrease in village trees since the arborist left, issues around Raymond Court and many more, the Trustees answered all questions.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO