Mental Health

Mother Of Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Blames System

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of the Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect says the system failed Darrell Brooks. Dawn Woods says she’s...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 13

Don Lemonhead
21h ago

The system did not fail him it failed us, the public, by not keeping monsters like him locked up and continually giving him slaps on the wrist as punishment for his crimes. There is no excuse as to why anybody with a 20+ year record and active warrants in other states would be given low bail and allowed to roam the streets.

Reply
14
Val Maria
17h ago

You need to stop making excuses, your the parent and you didn’t get any medical help for him. You knew what he was capable for and you let it go. Now he is a killer. That’s on you.

Reply
5
Guest
19h ago

doesn't deserve to be locked up? no he deserves to be put to death!. I'd love to meet the mother who obviously failed to be a mother . if it was mine. he'd be down!

Reply
4
