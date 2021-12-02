Bob Franken column will no longer appear

In recent weeks, I have had a marked increase in opportunities for discussions with readers of my weekly column. As one might imagine in American culture, these “opportunities” are usually initiated through some form of objection to the opinion about which I wrote. Lucky me!. Columnists could easily transition to...
From time to time as I’m reading the news, I come upon a story that makes my blood boil. Last weekend, that story was about one Texas school district administrator who told teachers that due to a new anti-critical race theory law, a diversity of viewpoints must be taught. When teaching about the Holocaust, opposing views must be presented.
Comments / 0