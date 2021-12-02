ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bob Franken column will no longer appear

hngnews.com
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: The weekly Bob Franken column has been...

www.hngnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Evening News

COLUMN: The differences between articles, editorials and columns

In recent weeks, I have had a marked increase in opportunities for discussions with readers of my weekly column. As one might imagine in American culture, these “opportunities” are usually initiated through some form of objection to the opinion about which I wrote. Lucky me!. Columnists could easily transition to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy