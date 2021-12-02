ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Electric Cooperative members to receive refunds in December

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware Electric Cooperative’s (DEC’s) Board of Directors has voted to return $4 million in capital credits to the cooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 64,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as the co-op’s profits, or margins. Because...

amazingmadison.com

Operation Round up grants awarded by Central Electric Cooperative

Central Electric Cooperative has awarded more than 16-thousand dollars in Operation Round-Up grants to support area projects. The cooperative’s eight-county service area includes Aurora, Brule, Buffalo, Davison, Hanson, Jerauld, Miner and Sanborn counties. Through Operation Round-Up, participating cooperative members round their monthly electric bill to the next whole dollar. The...
POLITICS
Crescent-News

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative board approves 2022 budget

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative’s Board of Trustees approved the 2022 operating and capital budget at the meeting held Nov. 10. Total operating revenues were budgeted at $45.7 million, and capital improvements were $7.5 million. About $2.3 million in capital credits retirements were also approved, which current and former members will see in December.
PAULDING, OH
Hays Post

Wheatland Electric returns $1M in capital credits to members

From Wheatland Electric... The Wheatland Electric Cooperative Board of Trustees voted in September 2021, to retire $1 million in capital credits to eligible cooperative members. This year, eligible active members will see their capital credit in the form of a bill credit, visible either via SmartHub or on their December paper bill.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
islandfreepress.org

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative returns $1.7M in Capital Credits

At the September 2021 meeting, the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative (CHEC) Board of Directors authorized the return of $1,725,721 for its annual capital credit retirement. Capital Credits represent each member’s ownership or “equity” in the Cooperative. Patronage Capital, the sum of that “equity”, can be likened to the retained earnings of a for-profit or investor-owned utility. Capital Credits are similar to the dividends paid to the for-profit entity’s stockholders. Each member of a not-for-profit electric cooperative has a capital credit account that tracks their ownership in the Cooperative. The patronage capital allocation factor per $100 of electricity usage for 2020 was $19.91.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
Delaware State
skyhinews.com

Mountain Parks Electric waives fee in December

Strong electric sales allowed Mountain Parks Electric’s Board of Directors to waive the service availability charge for customers for the month of December. Additionally, the board approved 2022 rates with no increase over 2021 rates. “At a time when natural gas, propane and gasoline prices are on the rise, it’s...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
breezejmu.org

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative introduces Operation Round Up

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative’s "Operation Round Up" is giving back to local nonprofit organizations that help the community. The cause first started in 1989 at Palmetto Electric Cooperative located in South Carolina. Other cooperatives started to follow in their footsteps, and SVEC began its in 2018. Members of the local...
HOMELESS
everythinglubbock.com

South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. returns $3.1M to members

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc.:. South Plains Electric Cooperative is returning $3.1 million dollars to members, just in time for holiday shopping. Members using the Cooperative’s service in 1984, 1985, 1986 and 2020 will receive a check or bill credit in November. South Plains Electric Cooperative has returned more than $50 million to local members in our local communities.
LUBBOCK, TX
princewilliamtimes.com

$330 million in refunds headed to Dominion customers

Virginia utility regulators have approved a settlement in the state’s review of Dominion Energy’s earnings between 2017 and 2020. The settlement, which was first announced last month, will send $330 million in refunds back to ratepayers and reduce the company’s annual rates by $50 million, the maximum amount allowed under the Grid Transformation and Security Act passed by the General Assembly in 2018.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newsandpress.net

MPD Electric Cooperative hires a new Vice President

MPD Electric Cooperative announces that Kullen Boling will be joining as Vice President of Rates and Contracts on Jan. 3. Having previously served as Rates Manager with Central Electric Power Cooperative, Boling brings a wealth of utility experience ranging from managing, billing and metering to rate analytics for large industrial members across South Carolina. Prior to that, he spent 14 years at SCANA Corp. in various finance roles focused on electric and gas, nuclear, fiber and tower communications, as well as deregulated gas marketing. “We are very excited to welcome Kullen to MPD,” says William Fleming Jr., President and CEO. “His leadership, experience and expertise in all areas of rate analytics will not only benefit the entire MPD team, but all our residential, commercial and industrial members as well.” Along with a strong utility background in electric and gas markets and deregulated gas marketing, Boling holds a BS in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina Aiken where he graduated with honors. MPD was formed in 2020 as a strategic collaboration between Marlboro Electric Cooperative and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative with the goal of creating joint economic benefits, long-term efficiencies and overall improved service for members residing in northeast South Carolina.
BUSINESS
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks Farm Bureau member receives Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award

Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) presented Bucks County Farm Bureau member Dr. Jim Diamond with the 2021 Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award during the farm organization’s 71st Annual Meeting in Hershey. The award is presented to an individual whose dedicated work and service has significantly contributed to the advancement of Pennsylvania...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Flint Beat

Flint’s auto-insured residents to receive refund checks

Flint, MI— Roughly 70,000 refund checks may be headed to Flint residents from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, but their amount, timing, and necessity remain in question. The refunds are the result of a letter from Governor Whitmer demanding that the MCCA—a private nonprofit that reimburses no-fault insurance companies for...
FLINT, MI
9NEWS

No TABOR refund is too small to receive a check from Jeffco

DENVER — No refund is too small to receive a check from Jefferson County. The county has begun issuing refunds that are required by TABOR, or the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The Colorado law states governments can ask to keep the money, or they have to issue refunds if revenue collected exceeds the TABOR limit. Limits are determined by several factors like the previous year's limit and inflation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
coastalpoint.com

Scholarship available from Historic Lewes Farmers Market

Small Delmarva farmers interested in learning more about sustainable agriculture practices and focused on growing for the local market can apply now for the 2022 Historic Lewes Farmers Market (HLFM) scholarship program. Completed applications are due no later than Friday, Dec. 17. The HLFM is awarding a number of scholarships...
LEWES, DE
constructforstl.org

IBEW Electrical Workers Minority Caucus Mobilizes Members to Pick up Trash

In advance of Thanksgiving and the holiday season, the IBEW Electrical Workers Minority Caucus’ (EWMC) performed a service day to give a little thanks themselves to the city of Ferguson, Mo. The EWMC mobilized about 30 Electrical Connection members to pick up trash in Ferguson on Saturday morning, Nov. 20, 2021.
FERGUSON, MO
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
elkhornmediagroup.com

SNAP recipients will receive more benefits in December

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
HEALTH SERVICES
chronicle99.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $1800 Will Be Sent This Month After $285 November Surprise Payment

The government issues the stimulus payments to help the US citizens in their financial recovery after the covid-19 pandemic. More than 36 million beneficiaries of the cash benefits earlier this week. The US Sun reports that few Americans were eligible to receive surprise stimulus checks worth $285 before the holidays. The surprise stimulus news has initiated the additional $1,800 reviews.
U.S. POLITICS

