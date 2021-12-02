Kettle Art Presents Holiday Presence #17

Art Presence Art Center devotes another special call to artists for the Angels Show. Why, for the ninth year, are we showing such a lively interest in the invisible world? Some of the greatest among the saints and men of God have found a place for Angels. Many of the most difficult questions about their nature, their grace, their intellect, and their love have been addressed masterfully. Their mission has always been to look after each of us here on earth in the pursuit of our salvation. Regardless of our question “why,” we invite you to join our artists as they present their unique perspectives on these winged, haloed beings. ~Anne Brooke, Director.

