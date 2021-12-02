ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettle Art Presents Holiday Presence #17

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

In this season of celebrations, Kettle Art has...

thegabber.com

This holiday explosion of art is worth seeing

Through December 31, Florida CraftArt’s main gallery is a full-blown shopable winter wonderland, complete with a ceiling-high Christmas tree and a room full of handmade menorahs. For gallery manager Liz Cooper, the Winter Boutique is a labor of love. “It took about a week to put everything up with the...
VISUAL ART
shorelineareanews.com

ShoreLake Arts Gallery presents Stocking Stuffer Exhibit

ShoreLake Arts Gallery is exhibiting a selection of small works (12″ x 12″ or smaller) by local artists. See these works and the creations of other local artists during gallery hours: Tuesday – Saturday, Noon to 5pm. Plus additional holiday hours: Sundays, Nov 28 - Dec 19, Noon to 5pm, Mondays, Dec 6 - 20, Noon to 5pm and Dec 24, 10am to 5pm.
VISUAL ART
baystatebanner.com

Cambridge Arts Holiday Art Market

Shop local at the Cambridge Arts’ Holiday Art Market at Cambridge Masonic Hall, 1950 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge’s Porter Square, on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27 and 28, and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Free admission. Find soaps, hand-dyed clothing, jewelry, photography, quilts. Choose gifts by local creators for your loved ones—or treat yourself. No need to worry about supply-chain issues, as each item is carefully crafted here. http://cambridgema.gov/artmarket.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
seehafernews.com

Art Forward: “Floating Into The Holidays”

The following article was written for the Art Forward series by Jason Prigge of Coolest Coast Manitowoc County and Vagabond Creative Studio. A Lakeshore Holiday tradition, the Lakeshore Holiday Parade, was cancelled in 2020 due to the global pandemic. That is the first time in its history that the parade was not held. This year, 2021, we celebrate the 33rd Annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade. The tradition was launched in 1989 by the newly elected Mayor, Kevin Crawford. That very first parade was a modest and quickly organized affair, with approximately 8 vehicles represented. Mostly municipal vehicles including a firetruck, ambulance, squad car, DPW snow plow, etc. And thus, a beloved holiday tradition was born!
CELEBRATIONS
ccnewspaper.com

Holiday Boutique and Lunch presented by The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts on Nov. 30th, 2021

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University presents an innovative, unique, entertaining, and diverse program of exceptional performances and museum exhibitions. Through your support of the Center for the Arts Guild, you help provide the resources necessary to meet our mission of artistic excellence. Please join...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Missoulian

Holiday art shows around Missoula

The holidays are an important time of year for artists, as customers turn out at art markets and holiday sales. Here are some of the big art sales happening around Missoula this season. Holiday Made Fair. Sunday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Adams Center, University of Montana. One of the...
MISSOULA, MT
cbslocal.com

Carnegie Museum Of Art Decorates For Holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It feels like the holiday trees at the Carnegie Museum of Art where the Christmas trees are decorated and the Italian nativity scene is up. The Neopolitan Precepio is in a new room this year among other paintings in the art galleries. The 250-year-old sculpture from Italy features the holy family among an Italian village.
CARNEGIE, PA
skiddle.com

Capital&Centric X Appetite present: Art Slam

Brilliant event….. well hosted and organised. Great music and atmosphere. Look forward to the next one. The event idea is brilliant and I would definitely come again… just a few suggestions:. - some seating would have been great, a few of my friends left early due to not being able...
ENTERTAINMENT
jacksonvillereview.com

State of the Art Presence, December 2021 January 2022 – by Hannah West

Art Presence Art Center devotes another special call to artists for the Angels Show. Why, for the ninth year, are we showing such a lively interest in the invisible world? Some of the greatest among the saints and men of God have found a place for Angels. Many of the most difficult questions about their nature, their grace, their intellect, and their love have been addressed masterfully. Their mission has always been to look after each of us here on earth in the pursuit of our salvation. Regardless of our question “why,” we invite you to join our artists as they present their unique perspectives on these winged, haloed beings. ~Anne Brooke, Director.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

The Art-Inspired Holiday Gift Guide

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Every year when the holidays roll around, we find ourselves wondering: What sort of gifts will the art folks in our lives truly appreciate? For as we all know, artists and art workers have particular tastes and strong opinions — and rightfully so. The holiday season is always better with a little art-inspired fun, and the items in our store offer a few accessible ways to help you make it happen.
LIFESTYLE
tucson.com

Photos: Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair

The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation will host its annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at Reid Park, 920 S. Concert Place, during Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-28, from 9:00am-4:00pm. Come get a jump on your holiday shopping. This free event will draw in more than 140 vendors from all over the Southwest, ranging from artists, crafters, photographers, painters, potters, and jewelers. Stroll through the park and visit artists with their colorful fused glass and mosaics, wind chimes, walking sticks, painted gourds, and teacup bird feeders. Discover an artist's original work in painting, photography, clay, wood, and fiber. Complement your holiday shopping list with western wall art or chimes, handcrafted pens, stuffed toys, pet clothes, accessories, gourmet treats, and so much more. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase from local vendors. All vendor spots have been filled.
TUCSON, AZ
Cleveland Jewish News

Shaker Arts Council to hold Holiday Art Market

The Shaker Arts Council will hold its Holiday Art Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Van Aken District along Walker Road in Shaker Heights. Items featured at the event will include accessories, artwork, ceramics, cosmetics, fiber art, jewelry, paper foods and photography. The event will...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Cirque De Art to present Frozen Nutcracker

PORTSMOUTH — Cirque De Art will be presenting The Frozen Nutcracker for their winter show at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. “It’s more of Frozen II, but everyone from the first movie is also in it,” said Alyssa Redoutey, Instructor and Performer at Cirque De Art. Redoutey said...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
lanthorn.com

New art exhibition presented on Pew campus

The Grand Valley State University Art Gallery recently partnered with Avenue for the Arts, a Grand Rapids organization that supports local artists, to install artposts on the Pew campus. Artposts are outdoor miniature art galleries that were first created by Zachary Trebellas, a local artist and curator who helps to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
cityofspringboro.com

Springboro Performing Arts Center Presents "Chasing Light" Art Exhibit

“Chasing Light” art show is coming to the Springboro Performing Arts Center Gallery during the month of December. The show features work from Shawna Hatton, owner of Chasing Light Art Studio and Gallery in downtown Historic Springboro, along with pieces from Amy Dolan, Sarah Panning, Patty Clark, Erica Eyre and Charlene Fox. The Gallery will be open to the public through Dec. 28.
SPRINGBORO, OH
Valley News

Ribbonwood Art Guild to present art show Dec. 12

Smiling faces, unique artwork and crafts and fine local wines will be the theme of the day for those attending the Ribbonwood Art Guild Art Show at the Emerald Creek Winery in Warner Springs Sunday, Dec. 12. The show will be held in the winery tasting room and patio, beginning at 11 a.m. and wrapping up at 4 p.m. Dan Hare, Lori Jo Wood, Theresa Thompson, Rosie Grindle, Susan Gonzales and other well-known talents will display their craft work, acrylic works, watercolor paintings, pen and ink renderings, sculpture, woodwork items and more in the second showing since the coronavirus pandemic began in spring 2020. The Emerald Creek Winery, located just past the county line into San Diego County on Highway 79 South, offers wine, entertainment and food. Managed by Kathleen Veasey and Jo.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
wwnytv.com

Arts Program NNY to present ‘A Christmas Carol: The Musical’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arts Program of Northern New York will present ‘A Christmas Carol: The Musical’ next week. Director Darlene Sinclair and cast member Merrick Sinclair appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the production. Watch their interview above. A Christmas Carol: The...
WATERTOWN, NY
Panama City News Herald

Center for the Arts to present 'Rockettes' dance workshop, art exhibits

PANAMA CITY — Like the colorfully wrapped gifts starting to pop up around the fir, Panama City Center for the Arts is welcoming several new elements in December. “We said goodbye to our dark, spooky Haunted Higby experience last month and have committed to build a warm and bright experience for the upcoming holidays,” Jayson Kretzer, executive director of Bay Arts Alliance, said in a recent news release. “Along with our December exhibitions, we’ll be showcasing illustrations of the 12 days of Christmas, a miniature Christmas village, an extended gift shop, and fun photo opportunities throughout the building.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

