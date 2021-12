Millyz drops a new visual "Trap Pacino"—a fiery track filled with flawless bars, an eloquent production, and a lot of soul. Recently dropping his album Blanco 4, Millyz shows us how much talent and versatility he truly brings to the table. Being the first track off of his new album, "Trap Pacino" sets the tone for the strength in his steadfast lyricism, effortless flow, and unique delivery. His memorable voice captures our attention as his speedy yet impeccable delivery of each lyric gravitates us closer and closer to his music. We see Dave East, Nino, and others in the video supporting and celebrating Millyz' success as we see scenes in the studio that are proof that Millyz' work ethic is a huge reason for his come up. Piano keys, heavy bass, and light chimes provide the ideal background for the tireless emcee to string his words over.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO