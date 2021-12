If you’ve been considering getting yourself an electric motorcycle or three-wheeler, and you’re in the U.S., there’s a provision in the text of the Build Back Better Act that you should know about. The BBBA officially passed the House of Representatives on November 19, 2021. At the time of writing on November 30, the BBBA is currently under consideration in the U.S. Senate, but has not yet gone up for a vote there.

