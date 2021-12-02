ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron variant detected on Oahu

Maui News
 5 days ago

State health officials confirmed Thursday that the omicron variant has been detected on Oahu, the first known case of the strain in the islands. “This isn’t reason for panic, but it is reason for concern,” state Department of Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said in a news release. “It’s a reminder...

www.mauinews.com

