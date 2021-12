Reuters came out with its optimistic survey results for the market expectations of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) next move. “Against a backdrop of rising inflation in Australia and around the world, the RBA is now predicted to lift its cash rate from a record low 0.10% in the first quarter of 2023,” per November 29-December 2 poll of 35 respondents were published during Friday’s Asian session.

