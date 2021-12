Two strangers brought together by an accidental text marked the sixth year of their special Thanksgiving tradition this week. Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench's friendship bloomed when Dench accidentally sent a text to Hinton's number in 2016, inviting him over for Thanksgiving dinner. Despite meaning to send it to her grandson, Dench welcomed her new friend home for the dinner with a simple heartwarming statement that won hearts across the internet: "That's what grandma's do... feed everyone." The pair has celebrated the holiday together ever since and not even the pandemic or the devastating loss of Dench's husband, Lonnie, to COVID-19 has stopped them from honoring their tradition.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO