STOCKTON (CBS13) — A woman has died after a crash on a Stockton street involving two vehicles, police say. Stockton police say officers responded to the 2500 block of N. California Street scene around 7:45 a.m. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but two vehicles were involved. One of the drivers – a woman – was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, police say. The other driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have not released the name of the driver killed. An investigation is now underway into the crash.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO