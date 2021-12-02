Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By OGJ editors
Oil & Gas Journal
 5 days ago

CNET

Google knows where you are 24/7. Turning off these settings can stop it

If you are using any Google app, it's likely you're being tracked. Even if you turned off location history on your Google account, you're not completely in the clear yet. While disabling that setting sounds like a one-and-done solution, some Google apps are still storing your location data. Just opening the Google Maps app or using Google search on any platform logs your approximate location with a time stamp.
INTERNET
CNN

Bitcoin plunges overnight

New York, NY (CNN) — Bitcoin prices plummeted overnight to a low of about $43,000. As of 10:30 am EST Saturday, the cryptocurrency had dropped more than 13% in the previous 24 hours, from $56,294 to $48,309 -- a loss of almost $8,000. That's a stark contrast from its all-time...
MARKETS
realcleardefense.com

How Powerful Is China’s Military?

Editor’s Note: Having distilled the 2021 China Military Power Report (CMPR)’s key findings into a six-page summary last week, Dr. Andrew S. Erickson now offers his big-picture conclusions and recommendations. Q: What’s the biggest revelation from this year’s CMPR?. A: New projections concerning PRC nuclear weapons buildup are clearly the...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent $802M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $802,588,853 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1qxz25z5z3rw7a8thk8exaarce74qyx77cjw6h8s. $802 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 3CjcjjNLTawkm3KDh6cC5eEEx4ZjyeYgE9. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas needs and its minimal level of domestic oil and gas reserves, the country’s influence over oil prices has long been profound. As a result of this imbalance, China almost alone created the 2000-2014 commodities ‘supercycle’, characterized by consistently rising price trends for all commodities that are used in a booming manufacturing and infrastructure environment. This was a product largely of the 8 percent-plus annual GDP growth recorded by China over that period, with many spikes well above 10 percent and only a relatively short move down in economic growth at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. Aside from huge quantities of imported oil and gas, this massive economic growth was fuelled by enormous debt piled up but then hidden away in various financial mechanisms that China believed it could simply pay off eventually through its rapid economic growth. Developments in the last week or so hint that both of these bubbles may be set to burst, taking the big bid in oil out of the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

How Is Hyundai's Hydrogen Car Bet Working Out?

For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Elon Musk has strong views on hydrogen. Not everyone agrees

Electric vehicles have batteries that need to be charged by plugging the vehicle into a charging point, whereas fuel cell vehicles utilize hydrogen gas and "generate their electricity onboard." Firms including Toyota and Hyundai have produced hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, while smaller manufacturers such as Riversimple are also working on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $731M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $731,200,591.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3N8L2e9EApmGiogarLwdUTpuEqqJWYa5V2. $731 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 3CpcVodog9VKvWCXZhrJPxtVbsFna3SHWb. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
Reuters

China seeks better cross-border control of big data with new plan

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)called for improved cross-border security management of big data till 2025, in a five-year plan published on Tuesday. The plan, which builds off of China's 14th Five-Year Plan published earlier this year, comes as the country has pushed...
TECHNOLOGY
thecryptoupdates.com

How to Convert US Dollar to Bitcoin?

Finding people who do not know or have heard about Bitcoins is challenging standing in the present day. Bitcoin has brought an evolution in the world of monetary policy. So, there would be no wrong to say that this digital money is the future of the world. When it comes...
CURRENCIES
Oil & Gas Journal

PTTEP farms in to block onshore UAE

Thailand’s PTT Exploration & Production (PTTEP) agreed to acquire a 25% participating interest in Concession Area C onshore the Sharjah Emirate of the United Arab Emirates from Eni Sharjah BV. PTTEP MENA Ltd. signed a farm-in agreement for Area C, which covers about 1,184 sq km and was awarded to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

