Exposing the High Cost of Misogynoir in the New Edition of The Sisters are Alright: Changing the Broken Narrative of Black Women in America by Award-Winning Author Tamara Winfrey-Harris

Jill Biden was seen attending an event for the children of military veterans at the White House on Wednesday. The first lady opted for a striking forest green coat-style midi dress from American designer Brandon Maxwell for the occasion. The holiday-ready frock features short sleeves and a lapel collar, which she added a pin, and a single gold button closure at the front. Originally retailing for $2,250, the dress is now on sale for $1,250 on Yoox.com. Dr. Biden paired the stylish look with nude pointy-toed suede pumps and accessorized with a gold and pearl broach, layered necklaces and round gold stud earrings. She also added some bracelets, a watch and a navy mask featuring a floral graphic. In a similar spirit, FLOTUS wore a Christmas-y red gown to visit a pediatric vaccination clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Va., earlier this week. Shop nude pumps and elevate your style. To Buy: Jimmy Choo Love 85mm Pumps, $675; farfetch.com To Buy: Sam Edelman Nude Pointed Stiletto Pumps, $147; farfetch.com To Buy: Le Silla Eva Pointed Pumps, $593; farfetch.com For more, check out Jill Biden’s style through the years.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO