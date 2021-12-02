USDA looking to restore Tongass roadless protections

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the establishment of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program that will award up to $400 million for emergency food assistance purchases of domestic local foods. Utilizing American Rescue Plan funds, these purchases will help to transform the food system and build back a better food system—one that is fair, competitive, distributed, and resilient because the purchases will expand local and regional markets and place an emphasis on purchasing from historically underserved farmers and ranchers. The awards will be made through non-competitive cooperative agreements with state and tribal governments.
MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul, as part of a multistate coalition, filed comments in support of the Biden Administration’s proposal to rescind two Trump-era rules that would drastically reduce the designation of critical habitat under the federal Endangered Species Act. In the comments, the coalition argues, as it has in ongoing litigation, that these rules, finalized in the last days of the Trump Administration, violate the Endangered Species Act, the Administrative Procedure Act, and the National Environmental Policy Act and should be rescinded.
At USDA, economics is a helping science. Two recent contributions of USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) highlight how economic research help USDA form policies. USDA recently announced changes to the Thrifty Food Plan (TFP), which is used to calculate maximum USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The re-evaluation of the TFP was a data-driven, science-based analysis. ERS researchers closely collaborated with the USDA Food and Nutrition Service on research that led to the changes. This close collaboration on the re-evaluation, impacts millions of low-income Americans each day.
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for loans and grants to help people in rural areas get access to high-speed Internet service. According to a release, the USDA has up to $1.15 billion in funding available. This comes after the recently enacted Infrastructure...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is taking steps to repeal the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule and restore protections to more than nine million acres of inventoried roadless areas on the Tongass National Forest. The Alaska Roadless Rule, approved on Oct. 29, 2020, exempted the Tongass from the 2001 Roadless Rule, which prohibited road construction, reconstruction and timber harvest in inventoried roadless areas – with limited exceptions.
At this month’s White House Tribal Nations Summit, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a host of new partnerships and commitments related to Indigenous food sovereignty. The goal is to promote food security and agribusiness in Indian Country. During the summit, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack promised to build...
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is moving forward on restoring protections to Southeast Alaska’s Tongass National Forest. Many critically important protections, such as the Roadless Rule, were stripped by the Trump administration. The Roadless Rule has protected nine million acres of forests, watersheds, and habitats in the Tongass...
The U.S. Forest Service is once again accepting public comment on the 2001 Roadless Rule on the Tongass National Forest, and for many Alaskans, it’s a familiar experience. The rule is favored by conservationists and some fishing groups who are wary of development in the nation’s largest forest. Critics argue the rule inhibits any development in the region, even civil projects that bring cheaper services to rural communities.
USDA’s Economic Research Service updated farm sector profit projections Wednesday, which are expected to increase in 2021. ERS forecasts inflation-adjusted net cash farm income, which is gross cash income minus cash expenses, to increase $12.6 billion to $133 billion. U.S. net farm income is forecast to increase by $18.4 billion from 2020 to $116.8 billion in 2021.
The Department of Ag is updating crop insurance. USDA says the updates are a response to the needs of farmers, including organic producers, and are supportive of conservation of natural resources on agricultural land. Specifically, USDA’s Risk Management Agency is making permanent a new provision that allows producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops and still receive a full prevented planting payment. To accommodate the different farming practices across the country, RMA is also increasing flexibility related to the prevented planting “1 in 4” requirement and aligning crop insurance definitions with USDA’s National Organic Program. RMA is revising four organic definitions to be consistent with USDA’s National Organic Program. RMA also made other changes to Common Crop Insurance Policy Basic Provisions, Area Risk Protection Insurance Regulations, Coarse Grains Crop Insurance Provisions, and other insurance provisions. Producers are encouraged to contact their local USDA Service Center to learn more about the changes.
We see the headlines about natural disasters all the time – hurricanes in the South, wildfires in the West, flooding, tornadoes, and the list goes on. But do we stop to think about how those natural disasters affect animals, especially those housed in zoos, sanctuaries, and other licensed facilities? In addition to preparing themselves and their families for various emergencies, Animal Welfare Act licensees must also consider how to protect the welfare of all of their animals when the unexpected happens.
Once a hot-button issue that epitomized the fundamental conservation-development debate across a large portion of Alaska, the continued fight over the Roadless Rule has become a better example of the bitter tug-of-war consuming much of the national political scene than a representation of what’s actually happening on the ground, according to some key stakeholders.
The Republicans of the House Agriculture Committee are asking USDA for a detailed explanation on its implementation of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees. The Nov. 23 letter to Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack was led by ranking Republican Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania and requests answers to...
Nearly a year after the Biden administration took office USDA continues to slowly fill state and federal positions. U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says around 20 states have named director appointees for USDA Rural Development and the Farm Service Agency, but it is a slow process due to the extensive vetting for these positions.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allows producers and rural communities to make a second effort in applying for assistance. An appeals process is available for the various USDA programs offered through the different divisions. Director of Sustainability for Western United Dairies and the California Cattle Council, Aubrey Bettencourt explained that while it can take time, appealing a USDA decision can ultimately be beneficial for multiple reasons.
As the holidays approach, you may find yourself making more trips to the grocery store than usual, gathering supplies to create your holiday feast. And while making enough food for your family and friends—and preparing something everyone enjoys—may be at the forefront of your mind, authorities say there could be a bigger concern related to the preparation of your holiday meal this year. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just announced that a popular food manufacturer is pulling more than 234,000 pounds of its products from the market due to the serious risk they may pose to consumers. Read on to find out which foods are being recalled and what to do if you have them at home.
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s No. 2 energy official was heckled at an international oil conference after admonishing U.S. drillers to step up production in the industry’s de facto hometown. Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk told shale explorers on Monday that the government already has done its part to lower...
Over 100 Republican members of Congress signed a letter to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure opposing the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers. Republican Reps. Vern Buchanan of Florida and Larry Bucshon of Indiana called on CMS to scrap their plans pursuing...
