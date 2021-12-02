ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Member Info for jimdalton

 3 days ago

Just had my corporate actions letter today and due to shortage of time they request voting by phone, which I'm trying to...

Member Info for GreggsStottie

Someone mentioned we had 35.5bn shares in issue....which is true. Perhaps the company should look to do a share consolidation at some point....30:1 or 20:1 would get us nearer to 1-2bn shares in issue. Not sure why they wouldn't consider it at some point....any thoughts from the floor...?. RE: Rerate02...
Member Info for Muchaboutmoney

Hay Buzz ... I totally agree and have been saying that a serious supply shock is just a couple of years down the road and oil will be $100+ for some time. Unfortunately and like many on here, I have lost the will to live when it comes to someone coming along with the means and capability to develop Sealion.
Member Info for Mephistopheles10

We never know who the parties are, but these are genuine trades, under the Stock Exchange rules classed as P LRGS, which are trades large in size compared to normal trades, for which publication can be deferred. http://www.mifidiidictionary.com/flags/. RE: Debt free and profitable???30 Nov 2021 18:19. Very good question, but...
Member Info for StocksRainbow

Nicely pointed out Beaub11. SP reflects the business. "To be fair, the company has changed in that time" Yes I agree, it has and it hasn't. The company has changed senior management including Billing's departure but they are still a junior mining exploration company with no suitors or anyone prepared to dig out any of their mineral projects despite being in business for 17 years.
Member Info for corporate_raider

Headwinds are getting stronger. Does not appear that Haohua Energy will the white knight that we are all hoping for. https://www.miningmx.com/top-story/48162-chinas-sa-ambassador-confirms-no-investment-in-limpopo-coal-project/. Brown asked to leave?13 Feb 2020 15:25. "The 208,537 shares have been issued to Mr Brown in lieu of his six-month notice period following his resignation as CEO and...
Share Price Information for Throgmorton Trust (THRG)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 110,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 935.9619 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Share Price Information for Redde Northgate (REDD)

(“Redde Northgate” or the “Company”) The Company was today notified that on 03 December 2021 Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) Limited acting as Trustee of the Northgate Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”), completed the purchase of 530,550 ordinary shares at an average price of 421.7534 pence each. These shares are to be held in the EBT and are intended to be used to satisfy share awards made under the Company's existing or future share plans. The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of employees including the executive directors of the Company.
Share Price Information for Benchmark Hlds (BMK)

("Benchmark" or "the Company") Benchmark (AIM: BMK) confirms that the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2021 is now available on the IR section of the Company's website. (https://www.benchmarkplc.com/investors/reports-presentations/) Hard copies of the Annual Report and the notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting are expected to...
Notice of Optional Full Redemption

CUSIP No: 80281L AF2; ISIN No: US80281LAF22 (the "Notes") The Notes were issued pursuant to an indenture dated as of October 9, 2015 between Santander UK Group Holdings plc, a public limited company incorporated and registered in England and Wales, as issuer (the "Issuer") and Citibank, N.A., as trustee (the "Trustee," as successor to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association pursuant to an agreement of resignation, appointment and acceptance dated March 4, 2021 among the Issuer, the Trustee and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association) (the "Base Indenture" and, as amended and supplemented by a third supplemental indenture, dated as of August 5, 2016, as further amended and supplemented by a fourth supplemental indenture dated as of January 10, 2017 and as amended and restated by the Amended and Restated Senior Securities Indenture dated as of April 18, 2017, the "Indenture"). Capitalized terms used and not defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Indenture or, if not defined therein, the Notes.
Auto firm to invest $14M, add 195 jobs at Dundee plant

DUNDEE -- An automotive manufacturing firm announced a $14 million investment in its Dundee facility that is expected to create up to 195 new jobs. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined a group of business, state and local officials to celebrate the expansion of EOI Pioneer’s operations in the Village of Dundee. She thanked the automotive electronics manufacturer for investing in Michigan, creating new jobs for Michiganders and highlighting Michigan’s manufacturing industry.
Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
'Effectively Overcharges Seniors': AARP Rakes In Record Profits Selling Brand Royalties While Overcharging Members

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) raked in massive profits in 2020, mostly from royalties on branded health insurance policies, not memberships, according to company financial documents. AARP’s 2020 Form 990 shows that the organization reported $1.6 billion in revenue, with roughly $1 billion, or over 60%, from royalty...
