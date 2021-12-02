ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Moderna vaccine a bit better against COVID-19 than Pfizer, study finds

Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first head-to-head comparison of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna edged out its competition with a 21% lower risk of infection and a 41% lower risk of hospitalization over 24 weeks, according to a study yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). A...

www.cidrap.umn.edu

Comments / 0

Related
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Nine Percent#Pfizer Biontech#Harvard University#Phd#Women S Hospital#Ci#Icu
eturbonews.com

Urgent Omicron News: How Mixing Johnson & Johnson can make Pfizer and Moderna More Effective

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster, Administered Six Months After Two-Dose Regimen of BNT162b2, Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody and T-cell Responses. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today announced preliminary results from an independent study, including a subset of participants from the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study, conducted by Dan Barouch, M.D., Ph.D., et al. of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), which showed that a booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S), administered at six months after a two-dose primary regimen of BNT162b2, increased both antibody and T-cell responses. These results demonstrate the potential benefits of heterologous boosting (mix-and-match). The article describing these results has been posted on medRxiv.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

Moderna booster shots and omicron: New guidance, programs, stats to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. 100 million people in the US are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot from Moderna of Pfizer, as the omicron variant continues to spread across the US (it's now been detected in at least 12 states, from Hawaii to New York). As a result, the US is doubling down on COVID vaccine efforts, including getting booster shots in arms. (President Joe Biden's campaign also includes "free" at-home COVID-19 test kits and stricter travel rules for international travelers.)
PHARMACEUTICALS
phillyvoice.com

Most myocarditis cases tied to COVID-19 vaccines are mild, study finds

Myocarditis is a rare but serious side effect of COVID-19 vaccines that occurs most often in people under age 21. The latest research offers some reassurance that most young people recover quickly from it. Myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – can weaken the organ and interfere with its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmos

Third dose: finally some results

Results are in from the first randomised, double-blinded, controlled phase 2 clinical trial to look at the safety, immune response and side effects of a third dose of seven COVID-19 vaccines. The trial was conducted by the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust in the UK and recently published in The Lancet.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KTSM

Study finds apparent increase in Myopericarditis after Covid-19 Vaccination

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new analysis published in The American Journal of Cardiology has revealed a possible link between Covid-19 vaccines and an elevated risk of Myopericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to CDC data about 2,300 reports of myocarditis occurred from 1990 to 2020. Of those, nearly 2,000 […]
EL PASO, TX
MedicalXpress

Infection plus vaccination yields better antibodies against COVID-19 variants

Antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein produced by the immune system can help identify and fend off future infections, but not all antibodies are the same. People who either recovered from COVID-19 early in the pandemic or received a current vaccine may not be able to fend off new and emerging variants.
SCIENCE
Washington Post

Most coronavirus vaccines work as boosters, with higher antibody levels from Pfizer and Moderna, study finds

LONDON — Most vaccines are safe to use as boosters and give people more immunity against the coronavirus, according to a new study of seven of them. The mRNA vaccines by pharmaceutical giants Pfizer, with partner BioNTech, and Moderna appeared to give the highest boost of antibodies 28 days after the extra dose, though other vaccines in the study may take more time to build up better immunity.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Hartford Courant

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases have become more common, underscoring need for boosters, Yale study finds

COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people have become increasingly common in recent months amid the spread of the delta variant and the waning of immunity from vaccination, according to new Yale research conducted in Connecticut. Yale researchers found that from August to mid-October 2021, about 22% of patients at Yale New Haven Hospital with COVID-19 were fully vaccinated and experiencing severe ...
NEWINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy