For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. All adults in the US are eligible for COVID-19 boosters now that the US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention recommended them for everyone age 18 and older last week. The US Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer for all adults shortly before the recommendation, setting the stage for everyone who got an mRNA vaccine to get another dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second dose. Everyone who received Johnson & Johnson's vaccine has been eligible for a booster since last month.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO