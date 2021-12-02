ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Arriving in Style: Top Wedding Destinations on a Private Jet

By JustLuxe
JustLuxe.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Lauderdale-based private jet provider Monarch Air Group shares the most coveted places to plan a holiday wedding while arriving on a private aircraft. Weddings are one of the most important moments in a lifetime. That fact transcends culture, race, gender, and age. That unique experience will be remembered throughout your...

www.justluxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
cntraveler.com

Vacation Like a Billionaire on Richard Branson's New Private Island

One of the biggest perks of my job as a travel writer is visiting incredible destinations and properties across the globe. I’ve stayed in a private villa in Bali, a luxe tent in the middle of the Serengeti, and the kangaroo-filled Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley hotel in Australia. But, nothing prepared me for the purely indulgent feeling of lounging on a floating sun chair in a private infinity pool, overlooking the picturesque turquoise waters of the Caribbean as staff member approached me with a glass of champagne I didn’t order while a chef prepared my next Michelin-worthy meal in the nearby kitchen. And did I mention that glass floated in the pool so I could take a dip without disturbing my bubbly?
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

Cayman Islands to welcome a cruise ship -- with conditions

The Cayman Islands has approved the first cruise call since cruise travel was suspended in March 2020. The Ministry of Tourism and Transport approved the Holland America's Nieuw Statendam to call on Grand Cayman on Dec. 28. The country set several conditions for the call. Grand Cayman must be the...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Top Trending Travel Destinations for 2022

This year, travel has been about returning to our roots. While our roots may look a bit different (wearing masks on public transportation, using crazy amounts of hand sanitizer, etc....) they still feel somewhat like coming home. For many of us, it was about returning to the practice of traveling when we felt like we were finally ready to step outside after a long time of not traveling at all. With this came new fears and anxieties about travel that we hadn't had previously, but with practice comes confidence, and now that more international destinations are opening more than ever, next year will be about celebrating our newfound sense of exploration, in practicing our growing confidence in the safety of travel and about returning to the destinations that we've so missed for almost two years. Click through this slideshow to see some of the destinations predicted to be trending next year.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
TravelPulse

Europe's Top Holiday Destinations

From balmy isles to wintry city wonderlands and mountain escapes, Europe's top holiday destinations offer a different yet no less magical holiday vacation for everyone. You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.
TRAVEL
mediafeed.org

How to pack for a destination wedding

Packing your overnight bag for your wedding night isn’t that difficult of a task, but if you’re planning a destination wedding, packing may feel a bit more challenging. Basically, you have to cram everything you would normally take on vacation plus all of your “wedding stuff.” That could include anything from wedding decor, a cake topper, gifts and, of course, your wedding day attire. So what’s the best way to make packing for your destination wedding simple and stress-free?
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

The Top US Destinations Being Booked by International Visitors

It’s been like a horde of customers bursting through the doors of Walmart on Black Friday. When the Biden Administration lifted travel restrictions to allow fully vaccinated international visitors into the U.S. on Nov. 8, it unleashed a torrent of pent-up demand. Travel Advisors Can Take Note of These Trends...
ORLANDO, FL
texasborderbusiness.com

Top spot for Winter Texan destinations

Mission, Texas– The pandemic halted travel for many snowbirds last year. As restrictions start to get lifted, many sun-loving travelers are hoping to head south this winter, and Mission has best named one of the top destinations for snowbirds this season by STORAGECafé. To locate the best cold-season hideaways, STORAGECafé...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Europe#Weds#Wedding#Monarch Air Group#Turks#Caicos
golfbusinessnews.com

Golf Across The Pond: International Private Jet Travel On The Rise

Fort Lauderdale-based private jet provider Monarch Air Group shares the top routes from Europe to Florida on a private jet and claims the best airports to land. With the travel ban being lifted in early November to enter the U.S., international private jet charters are expected to increase demand during the next few months. Domestic private aviation movements have hit a record high in the states, due to the grounding of commercial airlines and passengers seeking a safer and reliable service, with less touchpoints and the ability to control the overall travel process.
GOLF
TravelPulse

Top Destination Travel News Stories From November

This past month has been busy for destinations across the world: new campaigns, easing or tightening travel restrictions and an awards ceremony recognizing the world's best destinations are just some of the stories we've written about this past month. Click through this round-up to see what you've missed!
TRAVEL
Wallpaper*

Ritz Paris to Le Sirenuse: hotel merch for jet-set style

Travel may be back on the agenda for many of us, but for those who are still finding difficulty in terms of getting #OOO, a host of the world’s most desirable hotels, spanning locations from Paris to Grand Cayman, are serving up must-have merchandise though their own online and bricks-and-mortar boutiques. Fancy feeling like you’re sunning yourself on a striped sunbed at Hotel Il Pellicano on the Argentario Coast of Tuscany? Our hotel merch hotlist has all the abroad-inspired answers.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
theknot.com

10 Swoon-Worthy Winter Wedding Destinations

Summer and fall may be peak wedding season, but there's reason to consider winter the most wonderful time of year to tie the knot. Why, you might ask? Because winter wedding destinations provide some of the most gorgeous backdrops in existence. Some couples say "I do" in a winter wonderland...
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

5 Top Luxury Destinations You Should Be Considering

Vacation should be a time to relax and enjoy doing some of your favorite activities. It's also a great opportunity to try new things and indulge in some fun and memorable experiences. But traveling in luxury offers a whole new level of experience. It's all about experiencing the best of the best, from personalized services to gourmet meals and extravagant accommodations.
TRAVEL
chronicle99.com

12 Top Spring Break Destinations in The United States

Are you searching for the ideal spring break destinations in the United States? You’ve come to the right place! As the spring break travel season approaches, individuals begin looking online for short vacation options in the United States. We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of places to visit and activities to partake in over spring break.
TRAVEL
JustLuxe.com

Medieval Masterpiece: Chateau Eze, the Castle Set Above the Cote d’Azur

Thousands of years ago, the Normans built castles and strongholds along the Mediterranean coast. Many places were chosen for their strategic location high up in the mountains and difficult to approach yet giving commanding views for miles and miles away. Today one such medieval village has been well preserved in turned into a 1000 year old fairytale-like tourist attraction drawing curious travelers from around the world. Tucked in between Nice and a stone's throw away from Monaco is the village of Eze and its most tony boutique hotel, the Chateau Eze.
WORLD
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Leading Private Jet And Yacht Firms Bringing Clients To Top Caribbean Destinations This Winter

Private travel has seen an unprecedented rise in volume this year, and private aviation in particular is having its busiest quarter in history. That’s why Magellan Jets, the leader in private aviation solutions, and IYC, operator of the world’s largest charter yacht fleet, are strongly encouraging private travelers to get their winter getaways booked as soon as possible—and teaming up to entice them with top Caribbean destinations that showcase the best the region has to offer.
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Four Seasons Announces 2023 Private Jet Itineraries

As travelers look forward to embarking on long-awaited adventures, leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts announces the 2023 departures of African Wonders, a family-friendly Private Jet journey; Timeless Encounters, a returning favorite itinerary; and International Intrigue, a 24-day adventure, following record interest in the Four Seasons Private Jet 2022 line-up.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Makes Itinerary Changes for Three Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has changed itineraries for three cruise ships departing on December 4, 2021. The cruise line sent out a communication on December 2 informing booked guests of the changes for the Mardi Gras, Carnival Magic, and Carnival Vista. Carnival Cruise Line Itinerary Changes. In a letter sent out...
GALVESTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy