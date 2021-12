Are you getting the “User Profile Service failed the sign-in. User profile cannot be loaded” error during Windows 11/10 startup? This message is shown as soon you type your password in the Windows logon screen, and your default user profile fails to launch. In its place, a corrupt user profile takes over, changing your lock screen and desktop background. Because the proper profile wouldn’t load, you’re unable to log in to your system. If you’re facing this frustrating issue, one of our solutions below will resolve it immediately.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO