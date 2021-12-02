ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Cooper Vetoes One Bill

nc.gov
 5 days ago

Today, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the following bill:. Senate Bill 326: Election...

governor.nc.gov

phillytrib.com

Wolf was right to veto permitless-gun bill

Gov. Tom Wolf was right to follow through on his veto threat, rejecting Republican-sponsored legislation to allow people to carry a firearm openly or concealed, without a permit. Wolf correctly called the bill “dangerous.”. The governor’s veto Thursday comes amid a surge of deadly gun violence in Philadelphia, the state’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
uticaphoenix.net

Wisconsin’s governor vetoed 5 Republican anti-abortion bills in a single

Protesters, demonstrators and activists gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a case about a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, on December 01, 2021.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, vetoed five...
WISCONSIN STATE
Roy Cooper
wunc.org

Another Leandro Twist, Another Cooper Veto

There was another significant development this week in the decades-old education court case known as Leandro. Meanwhile, Governor Roy Cooper blocked an election law from going into effect, saying it would lead to some votes going uncounted. Host Jeff Tiberii reviews those stories and more with Aisha Dew and Mitch Kokai.
Wrn.com

Evers vetoes Republican passed abortion bills

Governor Tony Evers vetoes bills curtailing abortion rights in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor on Friday vetoed five bills passed in October by majority Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: as long as I’m governor, I will veto any legislation that turns...
heraldsun.com

Cooper vetoes election bill that would end grace period for NC’s mail-in ballots

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a Republican-backed bill Thursday that would force elections officials not to count any mail-in ballots that arrive after polls close. “The legislature ironically named this bill ‘The Election Day Integrity Act’ when it actually does the opposite,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “Election integrity means counting every legal vote, but this bill virtually guarantees that some will go uncounted.”
RALEIGH, NC
YourErie

Governor Tom Wolf vetoes unvetted conceal carry legislation

Governor Tom Wolf is vetoing legislation that would have let anyone have concealed a gun without a background check or permit. The governor says the legislation would only make gun violence worse, jeopardizing the safety of all Pennsylvanians. However, not everyone agrees. Erie County Sheriff John Loomis is glad that the governor vetoed the legislation, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
indyweeknc

Cooper Vetoes N.C. GOP's Latest Voter Suppression Bill

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper helped stem the attack on voting rights in North Carolina by vetoing Senate Bill 326, the so-called "Election Integrity Act" that would have disallowed any mail-in ballots received after polls close on Election Day from being counted. Currently, any mail-in ballots post-marked before Election Day and received three days after Election Day are eligible to be counted. Mail-in voting has become an increasingly popular way for voters to cast their ballots during the coronavirus pandemic; the bill could have resulted in thousands of ballots not being counted in future elections.
WCNC

Cooper vetoes Republican-backed bill that would limit mail-in voting in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill that would have required absentee ballots in North Carolina to arrive by Election Day to be counted. The measure, called the "Election Day Integrity Act," would set Election Day as a firm deadline for any ballots sent by mail. Current North Carolina law allows absentee ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day three additional days to arrive at a county's elections office. Republicans who supported Senate Bill 326 say the extra time allowed for ballot counting in 2020 undermined voters' confidence in the electoral process.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

Governor Vetoes Permit-Less, Concealed Carry Measure

>Governor Vetoes Permit-Less, Concealed Carry Measure. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf, as expected, has vetoed a proposal that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit. A divided state House passed the legislation last month. In his explanation of why he vetoed the measure, the governor cited that no law enforcement agencies were for it...but that he also didn't want his veto construed in a bad light. Wolf wrote that he wanted to make it clear that his disapproval would in no way affect the rights of the one and a third million Pennsylvanians with legal permits to own guns.
HARRISBURG, PA
thecentersquare.com

Bill blocking private funding of elections heads to Cooper

(The Center Square) – A bill that would ban private funding of elections administration in North Carolina is on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk. Senate Bill 725 prohibits state and county boards of elections and county boards of commissioners from accepting private contributions to conduct elections or hire temporary employees.
WWLP

Diehl urges Baker to veto ARPA bill for more UI money

Republican candidate for governor Geoff Diehl on Monday called for Gov. Charlie Baker to veto the $4 billion spending bill that the Legislature finalized last week, arguing that the plan to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds fell short of the need in the business community for the state to reduce employers' unemployment insurance costs.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
nc.gov

Governor Cooper Appoints New NC ABC Commission Chairman

Governor Roy Cooper appointed Hank Bauer to be the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (NC ABC Commission) Chairman today. “Hank Bauer has over thirty years of valuable experience in the industry,” said Governor Cooper. “He will be an asset to the ABC Commission and I am grateful for his willingness to serve.”
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former Senator David Perdue to run for Georgia governor

ATLANTA — Georgia’s governor’s race just got a little bit more crowded. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot has confirmed that former Republican Senator David Perdue will run for Georgia governor, pitting himself against current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue is expected to make the announcement on Monday and file his paperwork....
Urban Milwaukee

Governor Evers Vetoes Legislation to Provide Parents with Access to Classroom Materials

The News: Governor Tony Evers vetoed curriculum transparency legislation (SB 463/ AB 488), Friday, denying parents access to the classroom materials in our public schools. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) supported the legislation to require all public schools to publicly provide access to the material taught in our public-school classrooms.
KENOSHA, WI

