Governor Cooper Vetoes One Bill

>Governor Vetoes Permit-Less, Concealed Carry Measure. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf, as expected, has vetoed a proposal that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit. A divided state House passed the legislation last month. In his explanation of why he vetoed the measure, the governor cited that no law enforcement agencies were for it...but that he also didn't want his veto construed in a bad light. Wolf wrote that he wanted to make it clear that his disapproval would in no way affect the rights of the one and a third million Pennsylvanians with legal permits to own guns.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO