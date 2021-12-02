ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

A new system for analyzing thoracic CT scans with deep learning enables COVID-19 lesion detection

DOT med
 5 days ago

A new automated system that involves deep learning technology enables the detection of COVID-19 lesion via the analysis of a computed tomography (CT) scan. This system, described in a study published in the journal Computers in Biology and Medicine, has been carried out by researchers of the UB, the EURECAT Technology...

www.dotmed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Connecticut State
WebMD

Pfizer or Moderna: Which COVID Vaccine Is Better?

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Washington Post

Most coronavirus vaccines work as boosters, with higher antibody levels from Pfizer and Moderna, study finds

LONDON — Most vaccines are safe to use as boosters and give people more immunity against the coronavirus, according to a new study of seven of them. The mRNA vaccines by pharmaceutical giants Pfizer, with partner BioNTech, and Moderna appeared to give the highest boost of antibodies 28 days after the extra dose, though other vaccines in the study may take more time to build up better immunity.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct Scans#Deep Learning#Mathematics#Lesion#Ub#Quest Imaging Solutions#Cts
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
mit.edu

New 10-minute test detects Covid-19 immunity

Researchers have successfully developed a rapid point-of-care test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies (NAbs). This simple test, only requiring a drop of blood from a fingertip, can be performed within 10 minutes without the need for a laboratory or specially trained personnel. Currently, no similar NAb tests are commercially available within Singapore or elsewhere.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Computer Science
aithority.com

Smart Engines Launches New Barcode Scanning AI-powered Modes To Strengthen Security And Preventative Measures For Covid-19

Smart Engines scientists have developed multi-code and continuous session scanning in anticipation of a challenging epidemiological situation worldwide. In particular, now the mandatory Covid-19 QR code scanning required for entering certain premises in some countries is greatly simplified for staff and customers. If identity confirmation is necessary for the QR code, the Smart Engines solution also allows ID scanning.
SOFTWARE
MedicalXpress

Compact CRISPR system enables portable COVID-19 testing

A new form of CRISPR technology that takes advantage of a compact RNA-editing protein could lead to improved diagnostic tests for COVID-19. The platform, developed by bioengineer Magdy Mahfouz and his KAUST colleagues, relies on a miniature form of the Cas13 protein that some microbes use to defend themselves from viruses. This RNA-cutting enzyme can be designed to cleave any target sequence, including parts of the genome from SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELECTRONICS
EurekAlert

Deep learning dreams up new protein structures

University of Washington School of Medicine/UW Medicine. Just as convincing images of cats can be created using artificial intelligence, new proteins can now be made using similar tools. In a report in Nature, researchers describe the development of a neural network that “hallucinates” proteins with new, stable structures. Proteins, which...
SCIENCE
DOT med

Tips on developing AI for emergency radiology

Partnerships with artificial intelligence startups can help healthcare organizations advance patient care. During a session at this week’s RSNA annual meeting, on “Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Emergency Radiology”, Dr. Melissa Ann Davis, chief quality officer at Emory Radiology, spoke about how industry partnerships have helped the system move key initiatives forward and “create an ecosystem of healthcare innovation.”
HEALTH
pnas.org

Neural networks to learn protein sequence–function relationships from deep mutational scanning data

Edited by Andrej Sali, University of California, San Francisco, CA, and approved October 15, 2021 (received for review March 12, 2021) The mapping from protein sequence to function is highly complex, making it challenging to predict how sequence changes will affect a protein’s behavior and properties. We present a supervised deep learning framework to learn the sequence–function mapping from deep mutational scanning data and make predictions for new, uncharacterized sequence variants. We test multiple neural network architectures, including a graph convolutional network that incorporates protein structure, to explore how a network’s internal representation affects its ability to learn the sequence–function mapping. Our supervised learning approach displays superior performance over physics-based and unsupervised prediction methods. We find that networks that capture nonlinear interactions and share parameters across sequence positions are important for learning the relationship between sequence and function. Further analysis of the trained models reveals the networks’ ability to learn biologically meaningful information about protein structure and mechanism. Finally, we demonstrate the models’ ability to navigate sequence space and design new proteins beyond the training set. We applied the protein G B1 domain (GB1) models to design a sequence that binds to immunoglobulin G with substantially higher affinity than wild-type GB1.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy