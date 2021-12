In case I needed proof that Facebook takes all the information I’ve ever entered and uses it to make money off of me, I got it with a recent ad that popped up. The ad was for something called the Chicago Sports Spectacular, a sports memorabilia show with a list of autograph signers clearly meant to catch the attention of men, like myself, who grew up in the 1980s and ’90s. Although it’s kind of weird for adults to pay for autographs, in my book you get an exemption if you are buying it from a childhood hero.

