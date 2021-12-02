Ronaldo reaches 800 career goals as United beats Arsenal 3-2

Paris Saint-Germain have been milking the fact that they have this year's Ballon d'Or winner in their ranks, but Lionel Messi was crowned the world's best player for the seventh time in his glittering career entirely because of what he achieved elsewhere. At 34, perhaps Messi was principally rewarded for his enduring brilliance by jurors as he won the prize ahead of much-fancied rivals including Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema. However, he still scored 38 goals in his final campaign with Barcelona, was top scorer in La Liga, won the Copa del Rey and captained Argentina to victory at the Copa America. As he collected his prize in a ceremony in the French capital on Monday, PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi was there and spoke of his "immense pride that one of our players has won the most prestigious and coveted award".

