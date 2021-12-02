ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregonians still struggling to find booster appointments

KGW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll adults are now eligible for COVID-19...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 1

Related
Republic

Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters

Local health officials are monitoring demand for COVID-19 booster shots after federal authorities broadened eligibility to all adults, but do not currently have plans to expand their clinics’ hours of operation. Columbus Regional Health officials said the hospital system, which operates a standalone vaccination site at 1702 Keller Ave., is...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
KATU.com

More than enough vaccine, but booster appointments difficult to find

PORTLAND, Ore. — There's progress in the fight against the coronavirus. The Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday it is lifting the requirement for masks in outdoor spaces. It's the first sign of possibly heading back in the right direction. Health officials do recommend that if you are not vaccinated you...
PORTLAND, OR
San Mateo Daily Journal

Booster demand high, appointments now required at county clinic

Due to high demand for COVID-19 booster shots, appointments are now required for those 12 and older to receive a shot at the county-operated vaccine clinic operating at the Event Center, officials announced Wednesday. Previously, appointments were strongly encouraged but on-site registration was also available though that ended Wednesday. Appointments...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Government
BBC

Covid: Manx residents urged not to miss booster jab appointments

People on the Isle of Man are being urged to attend their Covid-19 booster jab appointments to prevent the vaccine being "wasted". Health minister Lawrie Hooper said about 30% of more than 600 appointments scheduled on Monday had been missed. He warned "complacency" over immunity could lead to an "escalation"...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boosters#Oregonians
The Oakland Press

Oakland County adds more booster dose appointments due to demand

Oakland County Health Division has added booster dose appointments to its COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Oakland County Health Division has added booster dose appointments to its community and school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The demand has increased after the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention approved the Pfizer and Moderna booster doses for all adults 18 years old and older.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WSAV News 3

More omicron detected as hospitals strain under delta surge

(AP) — New York announced three more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the number of state cases linked to the new variant to eight. “The omicron variant is here, and as anticipated we are seeing the beginning of community spread,” state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in a news release. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy