Oregonians still struggling to find booster appointments

Local health officials are monitoring demand for COVID-19 booster shots after federal authorities broadened eligibility to all adults, but do not currently have plans to expand their clinics’ hours of operation. Columbus Regional Health officials said the hospital system, which operates a standalone vaccination site at 1702 Keller Ave., is...
Wright County Public Health reminds residents that they are still setting appointments for a COVID booster vaccine clinic happening in mid-December. Officials say the booster clinic will take place from 8 AM to 5 PM on Thursday, December 16th at the County Highway Department Building at 3600 Braddock Avenue NE in Buffalo.
PORTLAND, Ore. — There's progress in the fight against the coronavirus. The Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday it is lifting the requirement for masks in outdoor spaces. It's the first sign of possibly heading back in the right direction. Health officials do recommend that if you are not vaccinated you...
Due to high demand for COVID-19 booster shots, appointments are now required for those 12 and older to receive a shot at the county-operated vaccine clinic operating at the Event Center, officials announced Wednesday. Previously, appointments were strongly encouraged but on-site registration was also available though that ended Wednesday. Appointments...
JACKSON, Miss. — COVID-19 has put a strain on everyone in many different ways. Some people are still struggling to pay bills to keep a roof over their heads because of the pandemic. "COVID was really devastating, especially to a community that was already struggling to begin with," Hinds County...
People on the Isle of Man are being urged to attend their Covid-19 booster jab appointments to prevent the vaccine being "wasted". Health minister Lawrie Hooper said about 30% of more than 600 appointments scheduled on Monday had been missed. He warned "complacency" over immunity could lead to an "escalation"...
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- COVID-19 boosters can now go into the arms of all adults across the country, and people in Lane County say they're ready to line up. However, finding an appointment is a little harder than expected. Eugene resident Kevin Coad said he was ready to get the COVID-19 booster shot weeks ago.
Why it's hard to get a booster shot appointment in Northern New York. Some gatherings are requiring a booster shot for a seat at the Thanksgiving table this year, but getting one could take a while in New York.
MADISON, Wis.– The messaging is clear: If you’re due for your booster, don’t wait. But many people are finding they have no other choice, with Dane County pharmacies like Hy-Vee, Walgreens, and CVS booking appointments an average of two weeks in advance. “We don’t anticipate that changing, either,” said Sarah...
Oakland County Health Division has added booster dose appointments to its COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Oakland County Health Division has added booster dose appointments to its community and school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The demand has increased after the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention approved the Pfizer and Moderna booster doses for all adults 18 years old and older.
SEATTLE — The Omicron COVID variant is leading more people to ask for booster shots, but some are having trouble finding appointments. Some people who live in Seattle are finding more availability outside the city. On Tuesday, the Southeast Seattle Senior Center hosted a busy COVID vaccine clinic, full of...
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden is promising to set up hundreds of family mobilization vaccination clinics across the country to combat COVID-19 this winter. The announcement comes as the impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the United States remains yet to be seen. One of the first of...
(AP) — New York announced three more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the number of state cases linked to the new variant to eight. “The omicron variant is here, and as anticipated we are seeing the beginning of community spread,” state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in a news release. […]
On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
