CHICAGO (CBS) — A masking controversy is bubbling up at an elementary school in Wicker Park – with regard to whether kids need to be masked during outdoor recess as a mitigation against COVID-19. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Friday, it turns out the decision on that issue is up to the individual school. According to Chicago Public Schools students may remove their masks for recess BUT the school’s principal gets the final say… and at schools like this one, the masks are staying on. The kids at Jonathan Burr Elementary School, 1621 W. Wabansia Ave., get 20 minutes...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO