Texans' Rookie Roy Lopez: ‘My Cause, My Cleats' for Police Family

 1 day ago

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie defensive tackle Roy Lopez comes from a law enforcement family.

His mother is a police officer, as are his uncles and grandfather.

So, Lopez is dedicating his special "My Cause, My Cleats," to his family and the Latino Police Officers Association. His family's police badge numbers will be on his cleats.

“I have not seen my cleats," Lopez said. "I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait to share them with everybody. Really, my family’s very involved in it throughout the Phoenix branch. When I heard about it, I was like, ‘Man, I’ve got to do it. I’ve got to do it.’

"I was able to get my family’s badge numbers on my right cleat. On my left cleat, I was also able to represent the Houston branch for the LPOA. We put ‘GAC, LPOA’ on the left cleat for Houston. I’m excited to see them. I’m excited with everybody, and they’re going to be pretty cool.”

A sixth-round draft pick from Arizona where he was an All-Pac-12 honorable-mention selection, Lopez has started 10 of 11 games for the 2-9 Texans and has recorded 19 tackles, one sack, two tackles for losses and two quarterback hits.

Lopez has a 65.5 Pro Football Focus analytics grade, including a 68.7 run-stopping grade.

He is the fifth-highest ranked interior rookie defensive lineman, and second overall among active rookies as a run-stopper.

“PFF is highly respected, so they grade every play," Lopez said. "But at the same time, every week’s a new week, and you learn that in the NFL. That’s been something I need to embrace. I’m thankful to be ranked that high, but we still got six weeks to go. I’m excited."

