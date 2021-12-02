Rory McIlroy part of 3-way tie for lead in the Bahamas

Rory McIlroy entered the final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Sunday as the 54-hole leader, but he finished five shots back of winner Collin Morikawa following a brutal collapse. It would be an understatement to say the four-time major champion was unhappy with his performance.
Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy have committed to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the season-opening event for the 2022 DP World Tour season on Jan. 20-23. Morikawa is coming off a victory at the DP World Tour Championship, where he overtook McIlroy on the weekend en route to a three-shot victory.
Rory McIlroy shook off a bogey on the first hole to shoot 67 and take a one-shot lead into Sunday's final round at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. McIlroy sits at 14 under, one shot ahead of Sam Horsfield, who carded a 69 to vault 41 spots up the leaderboard on moving day. Alexander Bjork (69) and Robert MacIntyre (67) are tied for third at 12 under, two shots back.
Rory McIlroy returns for a 12th appearance as he chases a maiden Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship victory, having come close on numerous occasions – the 32-year-old boasts four runner-up finishes as well as four third-placed finishes. The four-time Major winner wrapped up his 2021 campaign with a tied sixth place...
Four-time Major winner, Rory McIlroy, is returning to Emirates Golf Club in January in a bid to win his third Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic title. McIlroy will be looking to add to his impressive record in Dubai at what will be the second Rolex Series event of the 2022 DP World Tour season.
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy has defended players' rights to compete in the Saudi International next year. The event in February, which used to be on the European Tour but has since moved to the Asian Tour, has already confirmed a field of high-profile names, including Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.
