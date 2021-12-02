Rory McIlroy part of 3-way tie for lead in the Bahamas

Up two shots with four holes to play, golfer Rory McIlroy had a brutal meltdown at the final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. McIlroy bogeyed three of the last four holes, starting with an unlucky break on 15 when his approach shot banged off the flagstick and wound up in a greenside bunker. While McIlroy struggled, Collin Morikawa surged to the finish with birdies on five of the last seven holes.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO