ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

3 Popular Locations to Buy Grand Cayman Luxury Property

wikifeedz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have finally reached the point in your life where you’re thinking about forever doing what you want and no longer solely what you need. Now more than ever, you desire a home that is dreamlike, surrounded by glistening seas, white sand beaches, smiling faces, and an indescribably relaxed...

wikifeedz.com

Comments / 0

Related
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

If you’re looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at less than $130 per person for the cruise. MSC Cruises currently has three cruise ships sailing from Florida to the Bahamas and Caribbean including the brand...
TRAVEL
travelweekly.com

Cayman Islands to welcome a cruise ship -- with conditions

The Cayman Islands has approved the first cruise call since cruise travel was suspended in March 2020. The Ministry of Tourism and Transport approved the Holland America's Nieuw Statendam to call on Grand Cayman on Dec. 28. The country set several conditions for the call. Grand Cayman must be the...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

The Legendary Bitter End Resort Will Reopen With the First Overwater Suites in the British Virgin Islands

Bitter End Yacht Club is ready for a sweet new beginning. After being completely obliterated by Hurricane Irma back in 2017, the waterfront resort in the British Virgin Islands is set to reopen this winter with a very exciting new feature: the first and only overwater bungalows in the territory. Located on Virgin Gorda, Bitter End is the final island outpost before the Caribbean Sea meets the open Atlantic Ocean. This secluded spot is known as the “end of the line”, hence the moniker. Set across 64 acres, the privately-owned retreat was opened by the Hokin family in 1973 and quickly became...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cayman Islands#Cayman Brac#Grand Cayman Island#Crighton Properties
94.5 PST

Grand Lux Cafe Closing King of Prussia, PA Mall Location

A large eatery in the King of Prussia Mall will permanently close early next year, the Philadelphia Business Journal is reporting. The Grand Lux Cafe -- an eatery operated by the Cheesecake Factory Inc. -- had been open inside the mall for more than six years, they report. It apparently will close on January 31.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Vogue

The New Amalfi Coast Hotel Blending Mid-Century Design With Southern Italian Charm

There’s an argument to be made that a perfect stay on the Amalfi Coast begins with arriving at night. From the bustle of Naples airport, you’ll find yourself winding through the scattered villages and homesteads of the Lattari Mountains before emerging on the other side to one of the world’s most breathtaking coastal roads, famous as much for its show-stopping views as for its hair-raising hairpin bends. As you approach your accommodation, you’ll find yourself catching glimpses of the resort towns that spill down from the mountains to the sea, the lights of their grand hotels and harbours twinkling gently. The real treat, though, is a grand surprise the next morning when you pull open your curtains or shutters to reveal those views: The horizon perfectly bisecting the dusty blue skies and sparkling seas, and the rocky outcrops teeming with picture-perfect clifftop towns, framed by bougainvillea.
LIFESTYLE
lonelyplanet.com

Bora Bora on a budget: the best (and nearly free!) things to do

Bora Bora is most often associated with luxury and, therefore, a pretty hefty price tag. After all, those overwater bungalows don’t come cheap. But all those high-end resorts don't mean you need to pay a fortune for everything on the island. So, how can you experience Bora Bora without breaking...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Real Estate
cruisefever.net

Another Caribbean Port Reopens to Carnival Cruise Ships

A second port in Jamaica reopened to Carnival cruise ships this week when Carnival Glory visited Montego Bay for the first time since the cruise shutdown. Carnival Glory became the first Carnival Cruise Line ship to visit Montego Bay in 20 months. Up until now, Carnival cruise ships have been stopping in Ocho Rios, Jamaica since the cruise line resumed Caribbean cruises this summer.
TRAVEL
oceanbeachbulletin.com

The best wreck dives the Caribbean has to offer from your yacht charter

With magnificent coral reefs, schools of exotic fish, and clear contours on the seafloor, the Caribbean is one of the best scuba diving destinations in the world especially with a Caribbean yacht charter.. The Caribbean Sea is the most desirable spot for a luxurious yacht charter, offering the perfect way...
TRAVEL
techeblog.com

Fascinating look at Baljenac, the Uninhabited “Fingerprint Island” Located Off the Coast of Croatia

Baljenac is one tiny island you may have never heard of, but once you spot this landmass in the Adriatic Sea, located just off the coast of Croatia on the Sibenik archipelago, you’ll probably never forget it. Why? It’s been nicknamed “fingerprint island,” and rightfully so. The islet spans approximately half a square mile and is covered by a series of dry-stone walls that give it the shape of human fingerprint. Read more for a video and additional information.
WORLD
Be My Travel Muse

How Much is a Trip to Bora Bora?

Let’s be honest, Bora Bora with its exclusive overwater bungalows isn’t known for being cheap. French Polynesia, the island nation it’s part of, is many things including remote, pristine, beautiful, and truly special – but not at all cheap. That said, I’m spent years bootstrapping my way around the globe,...
TRAVEL
golfbusinessnews.com

Palmares enjoys strong demand for luxury properties

Palmares Ocean Living and Golf, a luxury resort located on Portugal’s Western Algarve, is experiencing strong demand for its range of villas and apartments, the latest phase of which has just gone on sale. Buyers of the first phase, which consisted of 37 apartments, were drawn from all over the...
REAL ESTATE
caribjournal.com

The Caribbean’s Newest Beach Resort Is Open In Bonaire

A major new beach resort has opened its doors on the Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire, Caribbean Journal has confirmed. The new Time to Smile Chogogo Dive & Beach Resort Bonaire is the second property for the Chogogo brand, joining its existing resort in nearby Curacao. It welcomed its first-ever...
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean’s Opening Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2023-2024

Royal Caribbean has released their cruise ship deployment schedule for cruises that will set sail in 2023-2024. This week, Royal Caribbean opened for bookings cruises to Alaska and Hawaii in 2023. The cruise line will sail four cruise ships to Alaska in 2023 including two Quantum class ships (Quantum of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas).
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
lonelyplanet.com

5 unmissable Scenic Rim hikes: ancient rainforests and lush waterfalls await you

The arc of rainforest-cloaked mountains that gave this corner of southeast Queensland its name is laced with dozens of beautiful and well-maintained hiking trails, from easy short walks to epic multi-day tramps. Lace your boots for the best hikes in Australia’s Scenic Rim, one of Lonely Planet’s top 10 regions to visit for 2022.
TRAVEL
whiteplainscnr.com

RIDGEWAY COUNTRY CLUB PROPERTY SOLD TO BRIDGEHAMPTION UPSCALE DEVELOPER. LUXURY HOUSING PLANNED

The Westchester Business Journal reported this afternoon that the French American School of New York owners of the former Ridgeway Country Club property on Ridgeway Avenue in White Plains have sold the property to Farrell Building Company of Bridgehampton, New York. The entire property was sold. The owner of the property is quoted by Business Journal reporter Peter Katz confirming the sale, saying:
WHITE PLAINS, NY
natureworldnews.com

What to Consider when Buying a Beachside Property

Many people enjoy visiting the beach, and little ones love playing in the sand and building sandcastles. Some people that aren't fortunate enough to own a beachside property often consider purchasing an ocean or seaside property. But is it a good investment? Can you afford two mortgages? Can you rent out the property when you aren't using it? These are all good questions to be considered when thinking about buying beachfront property.
REAL ESTATE
porthole.com

The Best Tropical Treasure Hunt on St. Thomas

When Celebrity Edge made the first cruise ship call on St. Thomas in well over a year this past July, it marked a turning point for tourism to the island and the Caribbean as a whole following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those visiting St. Thomas via cruise ship or by air are in luck as the island is ready and waiting for travelers to explore all that makes St. Thomas a top Caribbean destination.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy