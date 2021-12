A new episode of The Academic Freedom Podcast from the Academic Freedom Alliance is now available. Subscribe through your favorite platform so you don't miss an episode. In this episode I talk with Howard Gillman about the view from a university president's office on the campus free speech situation today. Gillman is the chancellor of the University of California at Irvine and a former dean at the University of Southern California. He is the co-author of Free Speech on Campus and advisory board co-chair of the National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement.

