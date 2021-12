A buyer’s market occurs when more goods or services are offered for sale than there are buyers to buy them. Buyer’s markets feature low prices and ample selection, which represent advantages for buyers. Sellers in a buyer’s market must confront choosy shoppers, low liquidity and difficulty selling their offerings at prices they prefer. Buyer’s markets can exist in any type of market, from housing to labor. Various formal indicators can denote the presence or absence of a market, but the basic trait is an imbalance in supply and demand, with more sellers than buyers. Consider working with a financial advisor as you face significant buying or selling decisions.

