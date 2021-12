If you haven't heard already, you can add Christmas trees to the growing list of things with skyrocketing prices, all blames on shortages. The Tannenbaum-tag-shock obviously doesn't have to do with shipments from China stuck on a boat off the coast of California, as far as the real-variety is concerned. Newsday reports there are several factors driving up the cost. A notable driver of the high-cost of conifers is the over-the-top sales last year during the first Christmas of the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO