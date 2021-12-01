Historical Association announces light stroll music event

The Historic Village of Peninsula presents holiday events including a Candlelight Walk And Tree Lighting on Dec. 2. The tree will be lit on the Bronson Green at 6 p.m. followed by a musical performance and the chance to visit shops in the area. A “Handcrafted for the Holidays” shopping experience in the Historic building runs from 5-8 p.m. The Peninsula Library will show the movie “Christmas in Connecticut” at 6:30 p.m. and display mini Christmas trees. On Dec. 4, The Community Christmas Bazaar at the Boston Township Hall will feature gift items for purchase from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. On Dec. 11, live reindeer will be behind the Bronson Church from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ∞

PENINSULA, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO