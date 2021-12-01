Historical Association announces light stroll music event

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino is ready to celebrate the start of the holiday season in a big way. The resort will host its annual holiday tree lighting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, starting at 5 p.m. Santa Claus will be on the scene to greet those in attendance, share in the holiday spirit and help officials from Seneca Allegany and Seneca Gaming Corporation light the giant tree standing near the resort’s entrance. To cap off the special night, Western New York’s own Cami Clune will perform a few songs after the tree is illuminated. Cami Clune & Vitamin D3 are in town for a special two-night performance of their “Holiday & Hits” show inside The Bear’s Den Showroom at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino on Dec. 2 and 3.
