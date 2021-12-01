ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historical Association announces light stroll music event

Alpine Avalanche
 5 days ago

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown announces winners of first-ever event

The first-ever Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown ended with a bang when fireworks went off after the winners were announced on Saturday. Started by Solid Rock Audio Video Owner Cory Frey, the competition pits local Clark Griswold wannabes against each other for cash prizes. The prizes were donated by Solid Rock...
ABILENE, KS
Grand Island Independent

Hall County Historical Society serenaded with barbershop music

Members of the Hall County Historical Society were treated to barbershop music Sunday afternoon at Burlington Station. Sixteen men performed Christmas tunes and barbershop favorites. The singers are members of the Conestoga Barbershop Chorus and the Hastings-based Chorus of the Plains. Forty-five people attended the concert, which was open to...
HALL COUNTY, NE
Hopewell Valley News

Monmouth County Historical Association debuts exhibits

In celebration of the holiday season, the Monmouth County Historical Association has debuted Let Us Play, the newest exhibition at the association’s headquarters at 70 Court St., Freehold Borough. Drawing on the association’s extensive collection, Let Us Play will trace several centuries of children’s joyful pastimes and their evolving playthings,...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: The Greater Loudonville Association tree lighting

LOUDONVILLE — Now, the holiday season is officially underway. After taking a year off because of COVID-19, the Greater Loudonville Neighborhood Association held its tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 28. The annual event, held at Loudon Green at the intersection of Route 9 and Menands Road, featured Christmas songs, perfectly harmonized by the Shaker […]
LOUDONVILLE, NY
Sedalia Democrat

Scrooge’s Spirit Stroll added to Dickens Christmas events

WARRENSBURG — Though the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future may not make an appearance, the annual Dickens Christmas festivities are set to include Scrooge Spirits as Downtown …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
WARRENSBURG, MO
moabtimes.com

Chamber Christmas events announced

The annual Christmas tree lighting takes place at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 The “Holiday Cruise” takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the same day Businesses and organizations will once again decorate for the holidays and a “light it up” contest is schedule to take place after the tree lighting. The Christmas Light Parade downtown takes place at 6 […]
FESTIVAL
Door County Pulse

Write On Announces 2022 Events

Write On, Door County announced a 2022 slate of conferences and events featuring award-winning authors, educators and speakers. The calendar includes three new themed conferences: Health and Healing, Young Writers, and Children’s Literature. Registration for conferences and select classes is open now. “It’s important to understand what an incredible thing...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
thevistapress.com

FREE EVENT: Northern Lights Returns

Escondido,CA — November 27 – January 3 -5PM – 9PM Daily- FREE EVENT. Beginning November 27th, our 12-acre campus will be transformed into a spectacle of light,. hope, and joy after sunset each evening. Guests are invited to wander along our walkways,. taking in the holiday sights and sounds. After...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Reporter

Perkasie Historical Society lists events

PERKASIE — Pennridge High School Chamber Choir, an auditioned ensemble of 24 students who perform collegiate-level repertoire throughout the school and community, will continue a tradition of more than 30 years when the group performs at Perkasie Historical Society’s December membership meeting. The dinner meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
PERKASIE, PA
culturemap.com

Historic Downtown Grapevine presents Carol of Lights

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Historic Downtown Grapevine will be illuminated at the 33rd Annual Carol of Lights show and street lighting. The event will feature live performances, a spectacle of lights and breathtaking fireworks. Guests can also enjoy family-friendly fun like taking pictures with Santa and live reindeer, creating seasonal crafts, and enjoying tasty bites from food vendors.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Current Publishing

Fishers announces holiday events

The City of Fishers will kick off its holiday season with its annual Winter Wonderland celebration Dec. 4. There are several new additions this year, including free carriage rides and fire pits with s’mores. The seasonal events line-up includes:. Holiday Lights Map. The City of Fishers will offer a digital...
FISHERS, IN
scriptype.com

Historic Village of Peninsula presents holiday events

The Historic Village of Peninsula presents holiday events including a Candlelight Walk And Tree Lighting on Dec. 2. The tree will be lit on the Bronson Green at 6 p.m. followed by a musical performance and the chance to visit shops in the area. A “Handcrafted for the Holidays” shopping experience in the Historic building runs from 5-8 p.m. The Peninsula Library will show the movie “Christmas in Connecticut” at 6:30 p.m. and display mini Christmas trees. On Dec. 4, The Community Christmas Bazaar at the Boston Township Hall will feature gift items for purchase from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. On Dec. 11, live reindeer will be behind the Bronson Church from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ∞
PENINSULA, OH
Weatherford Democrat

PHOTOS: A stroll through the Pathway of Lights at Heritage Park

Weatherford's Heritage Park has all the trimmings of a holly, jolly Christmas, with the Pathway of Lights at the amphitheater, a live tree, Christmas show, pathway tunnel and more. The Pathway of Lights is open through Jan. 2 from 6-9:30 p.m. Make sure to check it out for yourself!
WEATHERFORD, TX
KAKE TV

Augusta lights up with historic theatre lights

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Augusta Historic Theatre's marquee has been dark for over a decade due to storm damage, but with help from the community tonight they are shining bright. Young and old gathered in awe as the marquee neon sign above the Augusta Historic Theatre glimmered bright. "It's...
AUGUSTA, KS
Bradford Era

Casino to hold tree lighting event

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino is ready to celebrate the start of the holiday season in a big way. The resort will host its annual holiday tree lighting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, starting at 5 p.m. Santa Claus will be on the scene to greet those in attendance, share in the holiday spirit and help officials from Seneca Allegany and Seneca Gaming Corporation light the giant tree standing near the resort’s entrance. To cap off the special night, Western New York’s own Cami Clune will perform a few songs after the tree is illuminated. Cami Clune & Vitamin D3 are in town for a special two-night performance of their “Holiday & Hits” show inside The Bear’s Den Showroom at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino on Dec. 2 and 3.
ALLEGANY, NY
Cody Enterprise

Cowboy Christmas Stroll events to fill downtown

Cody’s yearly Christmas season kickoff event, the Cowboy Christmas Stroll, takes over downtown Saturday afternoon and evening. Cody Chamber director Tina Hoebelheinrich said the event will include just about everything from past years, including food trucks on 13th. That began last year. About the only feature not going on this year, as last year, is the S’mores due to worry about COVID.
CODY, WY

