City Encourages Participation in Broadband Analysis

The Henry County Board met in regular session November 18. Duane Anderson, Jim Padilla, Ned Richardson and Malissa Sandberg were all absent. The president of the Henry County Farm Bureau, Steve Nightengale of rural Osco, took the opportunity during public comments to encourage the Henry County Board to use American Rescue Plan Act funds that the county has received to expand broadband to the rural residents of the county. Nightengale recounted the issues his family had during the pandemic, with his three children trying to e-learn from home, his wife, a teacher herself trying to conduct classes, and his business needs, all with DSL. They added satellite internet to help keep them connected, but found that to be inconsistent. They spend $125 per month on internet services. Nightengale stated that if he had access to more reliable internet service, he would add more security to his farm, as well as grain bin monitors.

