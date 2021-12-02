ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Kris Moutinho vs. Guido Cannetti targeted for March 12 UFC event

By Mike Heck
MMA Fighting
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKris Moutinho will make his second UFC walk following a hard-fought, short-notice battle with Sean O’Malley in his octagon debut. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the UFC...

www.mmafighting.com

boxingnewsandviews.com

Boxing Beauty Grabs Attention At Lopez vs Kambosos

The Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr. fight for much of 2021 went into utter oblivion. Rescheduled date after rescheduled date due to the world situation. That said — pragmatically looking at it all in all — now the dust has settled — with a sense of measure in what transpired in the end — it was worth the wait and patience.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Returning To The Ring After Five Year Absence

Welcome back? Wrestling is rather different from the rest of the sporting world in that wrestlers are able to jump back into the ring at almost any time. Since there is no season or anything close to one, a wrestler can work a match or two and then sit on the sidelines for as long as they want. Now a legend is returning to the ring just after officially leaving WWE.
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Son of Tommy Morrison Trey comes in heavy, knocked out in 161 seconds

The son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, Trey Lippe Morrison, got knocked out in 161 seconds in a shocking outcome. Former NFL linebacker Mike Balogun wasted no time pouncing on Morrison, who looked fleshy and heavier than his usual trim physique. When scouting the weigh-in results on Wednesday, World...
NFL
ewrestlingnews.com

Long-Time WWE Employee Departs The Company, Austin Theory/Corey Graves

A long-time employee has left the company. Scott Aycock, who has worked security in WWE since 2004, departed the company earlier this week. As of this writing, there is no word on if he was booked at the RAW TV tapings several weeks ago where a fan attacked Seth Rollins. It should also be noted that there are some conflicting reports as to whether he was fired from the company or retired.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. full fight video highlights

Watch Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. full fight video highlights from their main event above, courtesy of DAZN. Lopez vs. Kambosos Jr. took place Nov. 27 at the Hulu Theater in New York, New York. Teofimo Lopez (16-1) put his WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight belts on the line against George Kambosos Jr. (20-0), which aired live on DAZN. Catch more video highlights below.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Logan Paul Says 'I Would F--king Beat Mike Tyson' in a Boxing Fight

For the most part, Logan Paul was outclassed by Floyd Mayweather during their June exhibition. The famous YouTuber would like his chances, however, against another boxing legend. Paul told Fight Hub TV that he "would f--king beat" the 55-year-old Tyson because the former heavyweight champion is "too old":. On the...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 43 preview, ‘Vieira vs Tate’ predictions

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will battle hot-and-cold division bruiser Ketlen Vieira for the right to stay alive in the 135-pound title chase, courtesy of the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card — both good and bad — we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
UFC
Boxing Scene

Isaac Cruz: Once I Show Gervonta Davis My Power, Then I Think The Fight Will Take A Turn

Isaac Cruz delivered the most memorable knockout of his six-year pro career on one of Gervonta Davis’ undercards last year. The Mexican lightweight’s vicious first-round demolition of Diego Magdaleno in October 2020 was what first established him as a potential opponent for the undefeated Davis. Thirteen months after recording that sensational stoppage at Alamodome in San Antonio, a confident Cruz believes his power will be the determining factor in the outcome of his upcoming shot at Davis’ WBA world lightweight title.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

The UFC has continued to trim its active roster by parting ways with four more fighters. That news comes from MMAJunkie, who reported that Impa Kasanganay, John Allan, Liana Jojua and Bharat Khandare have been cut or let go by the organization. The roster moves, unless explicitly noted, are not...
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Conor McGregor Reminds Gervonta Davis Of Brutal Knockout

This weekend’s big fight and the main fight that counts on Saturday sees Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis going back to work. Against dangerous opponent Isacc Cruz. It wasn’t long ago that one of boxing’s new biggest stars Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis recorded one of the highlight reel knockouts. Of the modern boxing...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Dustin Poirier reveals how he got past mental roadblocks after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov

This past week, Dustin Poirier got a text from boxing coach and analyst Teddy Atlas that hit just the right way: “One more mountain to climb before the ultimate view.”. The encouragement came at a welcome time for Poirier, who’s less than one month away from what could be the realization of a long and sometimes painful journey to the top of the UFC food chain. A fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 brings the opportunity to hold the undisputed title, though many believe he is already the uncrowned champion.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Mike Balogun: I Expect Frank Gore To Do Real Well Against Deron Williams; NBA Players Ain't Nothing But Food To Us

Mike Balogun envisions a big month for football players in the ring. The former NFL linebacker steps up in class as he faces second-generation heavyweight Trey Lippe-Morrison — the son of late, former WBO heavyweight titlist Tommy Morrison—in a battle of unbeaten prospects. The bout is part of an all-heavyweight TrillerVerz IV fight card Thursday evening live on Fite TV from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
NBA
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley squashes beef with Cody Garbrandt: ‘He’s a flyweight now’

Sean O’Malley is moving on from his wish of facing Cody Garbrandt, and he holds nothing against the former bantamweight champion. For the better part of the past year, O’Malley and Garbrandt have feuded over social media, with O’Malley repeatedly trying to bait Garbrandt into a fight, including calling out “No Love” after his stoppage victory over Kris Moutinho at UFC 260 in July. Ultimately, O’Malley’s attempts fell short and Garbrandt is set to make his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France on the main card of UFC 269 next week, immediately following O’Malley’s own fight on that card against rising contender Raulian Paiva. But though the two will undoubtedly cross paths next week, O’Malley says that he anticipates smooth sailing for the event as he has put the feud behind him, given Garbrandt’s drop down to 125 pounds.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Jon Jones served ‘some serious humble pie’ after wrestling with 2016 Olympic bronze medalist J’den Cox

They say iron sharpens iron but it’s rare that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones actually goes up against anybody who could be called his equal. During a recent trip to Arizona where he was training alongside former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo and his Fight Ready team, Jones had the opportunity to spend some time on the mats with one of the top wrestlers in the United States.
UFC

