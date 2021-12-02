Alan Ritchson Throws Punches as Wrongfully Accused Killer in New Trailer for Reacher

The first trailer for Reacher starring Alan Ritchson reveals when the series will make its debut on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. Reacher is based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, and will officially premiere on Friday, February 4, 2022 with all eight episodes, available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Ritchson portrays Jack Reacher, a former veteran military police investigator who returns to normal civilian life. However, during his tour of the country, Reacher finds himself framed for a crime he didn't commit, and must work to clear his name while at the same time uncovering a secret conspiracy.
