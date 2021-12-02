Alan Ritchson Throws Punches as Wrongfully Accused Killer in New Trailer for Reacher

The pair of Jack Reacher action flicks starring Tom Cruise were not great, but at least one gave us a villainous Werner Herzog and that must count for something. The biggest problem with them was the star, especially if you were a fan of Lee Child’s novels about the brawny vigilante. Cruise does not exactly fit the physical mold of the character, and you could tell directors were shooting him from a low angle to make him seem more imposing. It was distracting. Anyway, a new take on Reacher has arrived on Amazon Prime and size is not going to be a problem.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO