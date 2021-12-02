ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Ritchson Throws Punches as Wrongfully Accused Killer in New Trailer for Reacher

ComicBook

Amazon's Jack Reacher Series Sets Premiere Date With First Trailer

The first trailer for Reacher starring Alan Ritchson reveals when the series will make its debut on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. Reacher is based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, and will officially premiere on Friday, February 4, 2022 with all eight episodes, available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Ritchson portrays Jack Reacher, a former veteran military police investigator who returns to normal civilian life. However, during his tour of the country, Reacher finds himself framed for a crime he didn't commit, and must work to clear his name while at the same time uncovering a secret conspiracy.
cinelinx.com

First Trailer for Prime Video’s Reacher Series is Pretty Great

This afternoon brings our first trailer (and release date) for Amazon’s upcoming Jack Reacher series, which looks to whip a surprising amount of ass. To tell it to you honestly, I had pretty much zero interest in Reacher when it was first announced (and pretty much all through it’s development). For one, the Jack Reacher stories aren’t generally my thing—moreso than just about any other military/real world stories, but still—and I wasn’t thrilled by the Tom Cruise movies.
Empire

Reacher: First Trailer For The TV Adaptation Of Lee Child's Books

In the past, Lee Child's gruff former military police investigator has reached the big screen in the shape of Tom Cruise. Now, though, Prime Video has Alan Ritchson in the role for a telly version, and fans of Reacher's hulking form are likely to be a tad happier with this version of the character, even if he does seem a little chattier than a man known for "Reacher says nothing". Check out the first teaser...
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Reacher’ Trailer: Amazon Takes Jack Reacher Up A Weight Class In New Series

The pair of Jack Reacher action flicks starring Tom Cruise were not great, but at least one gave us a villainous Werner Herzog and that must count for something. The biggest problem with them was the star, especially if you were a fan of Lee Child’s novels about the brawny vigilante. Cruise does not exactly fit the physical mold of the character, and you could tell directors were shooting him from a low angle to make him seem more imposing. It was distracting. Anyway, a new take on Reacher has arrived on Amazon Prime and size is not going to be a problem.
