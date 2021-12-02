ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

N. San Pedro Street Structure Fire

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1koGCz_0dCjWPZ200

Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a fire in an unoccupied home Thursday morning on the 800 block of N. San Pedro Street. Just after 6 a.m. firefighters were called to the residence to find the home on fire. Crews were delayed in controlling the fire due to a large amount of items being densely packed in the home.

Firefighters did rescue a dog from the house and rendered aid before Animal Control Officers transported the dog to the vet. There is no further information on the condition of the dog.

Fire damage was contained to the house and brought under control within 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and an estimate of damages has not yet been determined.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden to offer warning to Putin

President Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin on a high-stakes video call Tuesday that the United States is prepared to impose harsh economic consequences on Moscow if it goes through with a military invasion of Ukraine. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with its...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

China warns U.S. will 'pay' for Olympics diplomatic boycott

China has told the United States it will "pay" for its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds. The White House on Monday announced it would not send any government officials to the games in February 2022, due to "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses."
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Accidents
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
CNN

Decision to close Emmett Till's investigation brings no justice to his family

(CNN) — Thelma Wright Edwards waited more than 65 years for someone to be held accountable for Emmett Till's murder, but her hope vanished this week. "I pinned diapers on Emmett. I lived with him, he was like a brother to me," said Edwards of her cousin Emmett. "I have no hate in my heart, but I had hoped we could get an apology. But that didn't happen, nothing was settled. The case is closed, and we have to go on from here."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#San Pedro#Dog#Animal Control#Accident
CBS News

GOP Congressman Devin Nunes will leave House to work for Trump media company

California Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump's media company, the company and Nunes said in a statement Monday. Nunes, one of Trump's biggest allies in Congress, was first elected to the House in 2002 and had been the chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2015 when Republicans held the majority. But he was forced to recuse himself from that committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election amid an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into whether he had leaked classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Trump endorses David Perdue in Georgia's governor race

Former President Trump endorsed former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in Georgia's gubernatorial GOP primary, a contest that is shaping up to be one of the most competitive political battles of the 2022 election cycle. "David Perdue has my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will not let you down!" Trump said...
GEORGIA STATE
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

161
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy