N. San Pedro Street Structure Fire

Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a fire in an unoccupied home Thursday morning on the 800 block of N. San Pedro Street. Just after 6 a.m. firefighters were called to the residence to find the home on fire. Crews were delayed in controlling the fire due to a large amount of items being densely packed in the home.

Firefighters did rescue a dog from the house and rendered aid before Animal Control Officers transported the dog to the vet. There is no further information on the condition of the dog.

Fire damage was contained to the house and brought under control within 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and an estimate of damages has not yet been determined.