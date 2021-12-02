ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard University Names Kimberly Holmes-Iverson Director of Public Relations

By Wallace
westsidestorynewspaper.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward University is pleased to announce Kimberly Holmes-Iverson will serve as director of public relations in the Office of University Communications. Holmes-Iverson will lead the University’s media relations and communications strategy to increase Howard’s visibility and enhance its reputation as an internationally recognized research institution and preeminent Historically Black College and...

www.westsidestorynewspaper.com

