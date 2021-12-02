This Winter, Louisville Orchestra Premieres Teddy Abrams’s Piano Concerto with Yuja Wang (Jan 7 & 8) and Adolphus Hailstork’s Fourth Symphony (Feb 12)

Symphony No. 4 (ed. Haas) Bruckner’s Fourth is the only symphony to which the composer gave a name, the Romantic, and perhaps its title was the reason for its being the most popular of his symphonies for the longest time. It’s certainly hard to see why it should be called that, when for long stretches ‘Pedantic’ would seem to be a more appropriate characterisation. Admittedly the very opening is dreamily gorgeous, with tremolo horns over shimmering strings, enough to make any listener dewy-eyed. That doesn’t last for long though, and much of the work is hard going. In fact it’s a regression from the Third, which for all its sprawling length has many magical passages, whereas the Fourth – also subject to enormous revisions – often suggests obedience to a preconceived idea of how a symphony should ‘go’.

