ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

This Winter, Louisville Orchestra Premieres Teddy Abrams’s Piano Concerto with Yuja Wang (Jan 7 & 8) and Adolphus Hailstork’s Fourth Symphony (Feb 12)

21cmediagroup.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“A model for other orchestras, large and small, across the country.”. — San Francisco Classical Voice on the Louisville Orchestra. This winter, the Louisville Orchestra gives the world premiere of the eagerly anticipated Piano Concerto by its galvanizing Music Director, Teddy Abrams, now in his eighth season at the orchestra’s helm...

21cmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
arts-louisville.com

Music Is Fun (Louisville Orchestra)

Entire contents are copyright © 2021 by Annette Skaggs. All rights reserved. Robert Schumann was part of a talented family of musicians, the epitome of what we consider a composer of the Romantic age to be: full of self-expression, lyrical and comfortable with their oft times whimsical approach to writing. Favoring the piano, Schumann devoted many of his works to his wife Clara, a gifted concert pianist in her own right.
LOUISVILLE, KY
arts-louisville.com

Sleigh Ride Together (Louisville Orchestra)

Pianist and singer Tony DeSare. Entire contents are copyright © 2021 by Annette Skaggs. All rights reserved. Under the baton of Bob Bernhardt, our Louisville Orchestra was rip-roaring ready to herald us into that magical time of the year with their annual Holiday Pops concert, joined by guest artist Tony DeSare and the talents of the Louisville Youth Choir.
LOUISVILLE, KY
21cmediagroup.com

Gateways Music Festival Announces Conductor for Carnegie Hall Debut, Plus Full Schedule of NYC Performances & Events for April 2022

Gateways Music Festival in association with Eastman School of Music announced today that Anthony Parnther will lead the Gateways Music Festival Orchestra at its eagerly anticipated Carnegie Hall debut (April 24). Known for his “charismatic, captivating conducting” (Los Angeles Times), Parnther takes the place of long-time Gateways music director and conductor Michael Morgan, who passed away in August of this year after complications from a kidney transplant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuja Wang
Person
Gershwin
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Nadia Boulanger
Person
Teddy Abrams
Person
Shara Nova
Person
Beethoven
Yes Weekly

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s 9th

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s 9th. GREENSBORO, NC (11/29/2021) - The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s (GSO) second Masterworks concert of the 2021-2022 Season features the debut of the long-awaited Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale. The performance includes such immortal classics as Copland’s heroic Fanfare for the Common Man and Tchaikovsky’s explosive 1812 Overture. The evening will conclude with Beethoven’s glorious Ninth Symphony, just in time for his 251st birthday! Featured soloists are Lyubov Petrova, Nancy Maultsby, Roderick Dixon, and Marcus DeLoach, along with the premiere performance of the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale.
GREENSBORO, NC
oilcity.news

Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concert promises festive hits and surprises

CASPER, Wyo. — Christmas music is often dominated by familiar “hits.”. However, for a conductor programming a holiday concert, balancing the familiar with a few surprises is often one of the season’s biggest challenges. “There’s a fair amount out there that we can rent for Christmas,” said conductor and arranger...
CASPER, WY
londonjazznews.com

Bansangu Orchestra at the Spice of Life (EFG LJF 2021)

(Spice of Life. 21 November 2021. Review by Sebastian Scotney) Bansangu, I hear you ask? As Paul Booth who runs Bansangu Orchestra has explained: “The band’s name comes from the compliment Brazilian percussionist Airto Moreira would pay his band in English: ‘Ban San Goo’ meaning ‘Band Sounds Good!’”. This was...
MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

Blackmore’s Night (Ritchie Blackmore + Candice Night) Revisit ‘Winter Carols’ for Remastered Edition (Listen)

Originally released in 2006, Winter Carols is a collection of holiday standards from Blackmore’s Night, the “Renaissance rock band” fronted by famed guitarist Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple, Rainbow) and his wife, singer/multi-instrumentalist Candice Night (backed by a “band of minstrels”). The record has been revisited for a newly remastered edition,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Music#Orchestral Music#Orchestra Music#Piano Lessons#The Louisville Orchestra#Forester#The Financial Times
classical-music.com

Mozart: Symphonies Nos 38 & 39 (NDR/Manze)

Following the success of his recordings of Mozart’s last two symphonies with his German orchestra, Andrew Manze now brings us the preceding pair. His background as a violinist and proponent of historically informed performance comes through in his conducting, and the start of the Prague Symphony, even though played on modern instruments, rejoices in its clarity and colour. Vibrato is minimal, rhythms tight and the music has a momentum which leads naturally into the Allegro – energetic and spirited, but subtle in its dynamic shaping and detail. Manze takes all the repeats, as he does throughout, making this a big movement. Flow in the Andante and perkiness in the Presto are both enhanced by precise phrasing and articulation, and there is some lovely playing and chording from the wind section.
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Bruckner: Symphony No.4 (Vienna Phil/Thielemann)

Symphony No. 4 (ed. Haas) Bruckner’s Fourth is the only symphony to which the composer gave a name, the Romantic, and perhaps its title was the reason for its being the most popular of his symphonies for the longest time. It’s certainly hard to see why it should be called that, when for long stretches ‘Pedantic’ would seem to be a more appropriate characterisation. Admittedly the very opening is dreamily gorgeous, with tremolo horns over shimmering strings, enough to make any listener dewy-eyed. That doesn’t last for long though, and much of the work is hard going. In fact it’s a regression from the Third, which for all its sprawling length has many magical passages, whereas the Fourth – also subject to enormous revisions – often suggests obedience to a preconceived idea of how a symphony should ‘go’.
MUSIC
VentureBeat

Listen to the London Symphony Orchestra play Starfield’s score

Bethesda Softworks has uploaded new music for its upcoming sci-fi role-playing adventure Starfield. Composer Inon Zur recorded the score with the London Symphony Orchestra, and now Bethesda is beginning to release some of that music. That includes “Starfield Suite,” which is 10 minutes of original music that you can find on YouTube Music, Spotify, iTunes, and more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on tour (NYC this month)

Jeff Goldblum and his jazz band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra are back on the road, with select dates between now and the spring around the U.S. He plays Los Angeles tonight (12/1) at The Sun Rose West (tickets), and will be in NYC in just a couple weeks for a return visit to Le Poisson Rouge on December 17 (tickets).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Warhol Foundation Arts Writer Grants Go to Erica N. Cardwell, C. Ondine Chavoya, Tiona Nekkia McClodden, and More

The Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant released the list of 20 winners of its 2021 awards, with a total of $695,000 to be distributed among authors of articles, books, and short-form writing. Ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 each, the grants “support projects addressing both general and specialized art audiences, from short reviews for magazines and newspapers to in-depth scholarly studies.” “The Arts Writers Grant recognizes the rigorous and generous engagement arts writers have with artists and their work and celebrates their ability to illuminate artistic interventions into the structures that govern our contemporary cultural moment,” Joel Wachs, president of the...
CHARITIES
CBS New York

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Returns With 3-Week Homecoming Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returned to the stage Wednesday. Former dancers, including Judith Jamison, walked the red carpet at the dance company’s opening night gala at New York City Center in Midtown. Because of the pandemic, last year’s gala and season were virtual. This year, it was a joyous celebration of the famed dance company that included a performance of the Ailey classic “Revelations.” “Tonight is a testimony to the tenacity of this company, and I am so proud to be steering the ship,” artistic director Robert Battle said. “I’ve got a daughter who’s training at Alvin Ailey, and so I’m especially proud to be part of this evening,” actress Lorraine Toussaint said. “It was always a tradition, I don’t know going how far back, to see ‘Revelations’ at the end of the year. That’s always a special thing,” actress Julia Stiles said. “I’ve been aware of their existence and how important they are to the cultural fabric of Black America,” actor Harry Lennix said. Alvin Ailey American Dance runs through Dec. 19.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Maggie Rose Releases Trippy Cover of Carole King’s ‘I Feel the Earth Move’

Maggie Rose regularly nods to her inspirations in her original recordings, bridging soul, rock, country, and funk alike on the 2021 album Have a Seat. Rose goes straight to one of the sources for a swirling, trippy cover of Rock Hall of Famer Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” that was released on Friday. The track premiered earlier this week on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame station, for which Rose did a takeover to play music by some of her heroes. In its original form, King’s is a soulful stomper that leads off the classic album Tapestry. In Rose’s...
MUSIC
CBS New York

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Back On Stage After Pandemic Shutdown With Message Of Hope

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is back on stage performing in front of a live audience for the first time in a year and a half. The legendary dance company held a gala Wednesday to celebrate the first performance since COVID shut it down in March of last year.  The dancers were out on the road and had to be called back when the pandemic hit. Slowly, they began dancing again — masked and socially distant, performing virtually.   “Millions of people tuned in and took classes and watched the digital content. I mean, we really stayed connected...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy