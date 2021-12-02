Thunder at Grizzlies: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. CT and can be seen on Bally Sports Oklahoma (Thunder) and Bally Sports Southeast (Grizzlies).

The Thunder (6-15) are mired in a seven-game losing streak, and, despite a monster game from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, surrendered a fourth-quarter lead on Wednesday night to fall to the Rockets.

The Grizzlies (11-10) are short-handed without Ja Morant, but they have won their last two games, against the Kings and Raptors.

Thunder at Grizzlies notable injuries:

Thunder: The Thunder have not yet issued an injury report for Thursday, but Mike Muscala (right ankle soreness), Kenrich Williams (right ankle sprain), Derrick Favors (non-COVID illness) and Josh Giddey (flu) missed Wednesday’s game.

Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson (back soreness) is questionable. Ziaire Williams (left knee soreness) is doubtful. Ja Morant (left knee sprain) and Sam Merrill (left ankle sprain) are out.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Grizzlies -8.5

Money line: Grizzlies -450/ Thunder +330

Over-under: 214.5

Advice and prediction

Entering Thursday’s game, the Grizzlies have hit the over in seven of their last eight games, though they’re 1-1 on the total since Ja Morant’s injury. Memphis also has the worst defensive rating in the league, and with OKC playing the back end of a back-to-back, I’m not sure we’re going to see much defensive intensity. With the spread just a bit too lopsided for me to feel comfortable betting the Grizzlies, I’m taking the over 214.5 here.

Prediction: Grizzlies 117, Thunder 110

