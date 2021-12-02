ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crafton Hills College students attend the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities Annual Conference

By Wallace
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUCAIPA, CA— In October, Crafton Hills College (CHC) student leaders attended the annual summit conference of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU). Attendees met and shared ideas about promising practices in the education of Hispanic and Latinx students and opportunities in furthering their education and finding rewarding...

