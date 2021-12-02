Crafton Hills College students attend the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities Annual Conference

SCU Doctor of Chiropractic student, Blyss Saxon Gellert has been awarded the 2021 Alberta College and Association of Chiropractor’s Investing in our Future Scholarship. Dr. Brad Kane, Council Chair, Alberta College and Association of Chiropractors, says that “Ms. Gellert’s academic achievements at the LosAngeles College of Chiropractic, Southern California University of Health Sciences, coupled with her exemplary extra-curricular activities to promotean active, healthy lifestyle are truly a shining example of the traits we look to reward and promote through this scholarship.” “This scholarship will help me as I will not have an income or loans between graduation and licensure, and it will help pay for licensure and associationfees. The last year is very expensive as you have to pay for board exams on top of regular expenses. It was even more expensive for me as I had to payfor both Canadian and US board exam fees, as well as travel for both. In addition to the financial reward, it is an honor to have my achievements recognized by my (future) college and colleagues in Alberta and in my community where I will be practicing,” said Gellert. Gellert is in her last semester in the SCU DC program. Before enrolling at SCU, she studied nutrition at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She says she was aware of the scholarship from seeing previous applicants receive it in Alberta. “As I was entering DC school at SCU, it was always in the back of my mind to keep up my GPA up for scholarship opportunities,” she said. Her words of wisdom for other students are to “work hard consistently, keep up your GPA, get involved on campus and spend some time in your breaks between semesters looking up available scholarships and applying or seeing what parameters are required for application. Sometimes it is more than just an essay and you need to provide reference letters, etc.”

