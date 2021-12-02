Thunder vs. Grizzlies: 6 prop bets for Thursday's game

One night after a tough loss at home to the Houston Rockets, the Oklahoma City Thunder will hit the road to visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

The Thunder will try to snap a seven-game losing skid before continuing their road trip with stops in Detroit and Toronto.

Thursday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports Southeast.

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Thunder vs. Grizzlies showdown at FedExForum.

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

Lu Dort vs. Jaren Jackson Jr.: Who will have more combined points+rebounds+assists?