ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

[Haunted Riffs Review]: Khemmis Capture Epic Doom on ‘Deceiver’!

By Michael Pementel
bloody-disgusting.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKhemmis is a powerhouse of doom. Unlike the more oppressive side of the genre, the Denver, CO act take on a more triumphant tone – albeit one imbued with melancholy. Their sound offers the remarkable qualities of heavy doom, while also striding away from convention to provide more atmospheric variety. Though...

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Hear How Alice Coltrane Turned Tragedy Into Musical Triumph

Alice Coltrane spent the mid-Sixties in personal and musical bliss, starting a family with John Coltrane and touring the world as the pianist in his band. But everything changed for her in the summer of 1967, when John died suddenly of liver cancer. Newly widowed at the age of 29, with four children to care for, she plunged into a lengthy period of despair. Sensing her pain, an old friend introduced her to his guru, Swami Satchidananda, who had soothed hundreds of thousands of rock fans with his opening address at Woodstock. With a new clarity — and a harp...
MUSIC
djmag.com

Nia Archives drops new single and video, ‘18 & Over’: Watch

Nia Archives has dropped a new single and accompanying visuals, '18 & Over'. Following the release of her 'Forbidden Feelingz' EP in October, the Leeds-born, London-based artist presents a brand new track alongside a nostalgic music video. Sampling Cocoa Tea's 1987 reggae hit, 'Young Lover', and infusing the track with...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Video: How to Write an Amaranthe Song

Toontrack’s annual Metal Month, in which the top-tier recording software company puts the focus solely on metal for the entirety of November with a slew of new products and content, will soon come to a close. But we’ve got a few more things in store before we head into December!
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: GATEWAYS — “GODS OF THE GAPS”

We’ wrote frequently and favorably about the music of the solo project Haustið (the work of one A. Enrique), which consisted of five demos released in 2018 and 2019. Haustið‘s creator has now prepared a new EP, Gods of the Gaps, although under a new name — Gateways — and today we’re presenting a premiere stream of its captivating title track in advance of the EP’s December 3 release date.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Khemmis – Deceiver

Stressed? Have trouble finding peace? The comforting harmonies on Khemmis’ languorous new album Deceiver plays like a lullaby and will relax people in its doom metal arms in the best way possible. Officially released on November 19th, Deceiver is the latest album from this Denver, Colorado trio. Their official website states that Deceiver is their “darkest material yet,” as Deceiver accurately commiserates the shared human experience of inner torment and emotional affliction with the best of them.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch 100 gecs’ Video for New Song “MeMeMe”

100 gecs are back with the new song “MeMeMe.” It arrives with a music video that finds Laura Les and Dylan Brady dancing in a park. The track also serves as the first offering from their sophomore album 10000 gecs. Watch the “MeMeMe” video below. Since releasing their studio debut...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Roadburn 2022 Makes Second Lineup Announcement

A lot to dig into here, and I suppose that’s not really a surprise when it comes to Roadburn announcements. Likewise, not a shock to see Emma Ruth Rundle and Lingua Ignota here, as both are album-of-the-year candidates among the underground critical literati and Rundle was supposed to curate 2020’s fest. Cool to see Messa make a return as well, and that new Mizmor is sitting on my desktop waiting to be dug into. The new 40 Watt Sun will make some resonant listening live, as it does on record, and I’m curious to dig into Hangman’s Chair, as my impression of them is they sound like Type O Negative but from Paris, which I guess is nothing to complain about. Jammers Kungens Män will be a joy for all who behold them, and Kanaan‘s heavy turn on their new album will bring Roadburn back to its stoner rock roots — if indeed that’s what they play — in a way that no one yet on the bill will do.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Bannon
Person
Stephen Brodsky
magneticmag.com

EP Review: William Orbit - Starbeam [Anjunadeep]

William Orbit’s career achievements have stood the test of time, with three Grammy wins and five more nominations. He produced some of pop music’s biggest records like Madonna’s Ray Of Light and MDNA, Blur’s 13, Robbie Williams’ Rudebox, Finley Quaye’s Dice, Pink’s Feel Good Time and All Saints’ Testament. His own releases have only cemented his legacy as someone who produces pop, but also forward thinking electronic music. Today, he has released his first solo project in seven years, a new four-track EP Starbeam on Anjunadeep.
MUSIC
98.7 WFGR

Listen to Tears for Fears’ New Song ‘No Small Thing’

Tears for Fears have released "No Small Thing," the latest song from their forthcoming LP, The Tipping Point. “In early 2020, [cofounder] Curt [Smith] and I sat down together with just a couple of acoustic guitars. The first time in decades," cofounder Roland Orzabal said of "No Small Thing" in a press release. "We needed a meeting of minds, a coming together psychically. We were literally going back to the drawing board looking for some depth, heart and soul with which to complete our album. Curt came up with this simple folk/country riff, a little bit Dylan, a little bit Johnny Cash, and then we were off."
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Must-stream: Louis Futon’s sophomore LP, ‘Couchsurfing’

After an album rollout led by “Ron Burgundy,” “Turn It Up” with Lavance Colley, and double-single, “Re-Up”/”Ameoba,” Louis Futon‘s sophomore album Couchsurfing has hit streaming platforms. Surfacing as Futon’s most free-flowing and eclectic compilation yet, Couchsurfing colorfully fuses electronic with touches of funk, jazz, and soul. “I’ve always felt like...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Wilderun release new video for the enigmatic new single Identifier

Boston-based prog metallers Wilderun have released a video for a radio edit of their song Identifier, which you can watch below. The song taken from the band's upcoming album Epigone, which will be released through Century Media on January 7. "It didn't take us long to know we wanted to...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambient Music#Metal Music#Riffs#Heavy Music#Haunted Riffs Review
SFGate

Bola Sete’s ‘Samba in Seattle’ Unearths a Rare Recording by the Astonishing Brazilian Guitarist: Album Review

Bola Sete was an astonishing Brazilian guitarist whose music tread the line between jazz (he played with Dizzy Gillespie and Vince Guaraldi) and bossa nova. While his name isn’t as familiar as contemporaries like Joao Gilberto or the generation of Caetano Veloso and Jorge Ben, his instrumental music fits right alongside theirs — it’s surprising he’s not more well-known, although the fact that he passed away in 1987, before his contemporaries had risen to the prominence they now enjoy in the U.S., may have something to do with it.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Noir Disco Share New Single “Settin’ Sons”

Tomorrow Chicago-based outfit Noir Disco are sharing their debut album, NOW! 2073. Brothers Nolan and Carter Dickson and longtime friend Henry Miller meld together inspirations from psychedelia, indie rock, art pop, and electronica, all while they wrestle with the legacy of the digital age, deconstruct hollow political posturing, and launch their own space odyssey. The band have already shared “Television,” “21st Century Hipster Man,” and “Los Angeles” from the record, and today they’re back with “Settin’ Sons,” premiering with Under the Radar.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The National Confront Insecurities on New Song ‘Somebody Desperate’

The National have released a new song, “Somebody Desperate.” The track appears over the closing credits of the upcoming Peter Dinklage musical film Cyrano. The film, directed by Joe Wright, is an adaptation of a stage musical written by Dinklage’s wife Erica Schmidt. The music for both the play and the movie was composed by the National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner, with lyrics by frontman Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser. “Somebody Desperate” was initially written for one of the characters, but got put on the back burner when the musicians realized they already had enough songs for the film. “It didn’t feel...
MUSIC
wpr.org

The 50 Best Albums of 2021

If the year presently coming to a close was a dance, it'd be a hesitant shuffle, tentative steps toward — or heyyyy, maybe away from? — an uncertain future. So maybe that's why, when we sat down together to discuss which albums we loved the most over the course of 2021, NPR Music's staff and contributors found ourselves drawn to albums by artists making breakthroughs, moving forward with clarity, without balking at the obstacles falling in their way. Our list of the year's 50 best is topped by an album that was unmatched in concept, songwriting or performance, but it had so much good company. Everywhere on this list you'll find the thrill of artistic revelation, musicians finding themselves, willing something new into reality. There's plenty of fun, but little escapism. Many of these albums are stacked with great songs, but these aren't snacks. Even when slight they are composed, with a sense of purpose. This is nourishment. Look around. You'll find something fortifying to build you up for the road ahead.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar World Magazine

Unprocessed reach for new genre-bending heights in latest single, Portrait

With Unprocessed, Manuel Gardner Fernandes – contemporary electric guitar virtuoso and internet sensation – has continually pushed the boundaries of what’s possible on a fretboard by flexing his mind-boggling approach to progressive metal. Now, after ushering in an era of pop-djent with Candyland and Rain, Fernandes – along with the...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Album Review: u-Ziq & Mrs Jynx - Secret Garden [Planet Mu]

Mike Paradinas, known as µ-Ziq and the owner of Planet Mu, has teamed up with Hannah Davidson, known professionally as Mrs Jynx, on a new album titled Secret Garden. The project was born out of a conversation in the spring of 2021, where they talked about the therapeutic nature of music when life is tough. Both had recently lost a parent to cancer.
ROCK MUSIC
bloody-disgusting.com

Embracing Lesbianism and Satanism in ‘The Seventh Victim’ [Horror Queers Podcast]

After a wild month that has included gay panic in Creep, a TV musical in Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s ‘Once More, With Feeling’ and our 150th episode extravaganza with The Lost Boys, we’re closing out the month with a slam dunk 1940s film noir. That’s right: it’s finally time for a Val Lewton classic with The Seventh Victim and who better to join us than queer author David Demchuk, author of Red X.
ENTERTAINMENT
MusicRadar.com

Brian Eno got annoyed at The Who's "lightweight" songs: "what are they doing releasing this kind of material?"

After writing a letter to Pete Townshend in protest, the superproducer and ambient auteur later had a change of heart: "I got it, this was a kind of pop art" 56 years on from the UK release of The Who's My Generation, Brian Eno reflects on his initial distaste for the material they subsequently released in an interview with superproducer Rick Rubin for the Broken Record podcast.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy