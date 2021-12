MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday morning, hundreds of people showed up to the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis to brave winter temperatures in their skivvies-- all for a good cause. The frigid one-mile run across the bridge aims to bring awareness to the work of the Aliveness Project, a local organization that offers support for people living with or at risk of HIV. The run hopes to draw attention to "the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic, HIV testing and screenings for other sexually transmitted infections, HIV medical care, prevention services and more."

