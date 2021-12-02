Sumac-Roasted Snapper With Lime Yogurt

Made with cornflake cereal, peanut butter and a couple of other ingredients, these Cornflake Cookies are no bake, tasty and super easy to make!. I can't remember when I first started making Cornflake Cookies, it has been so long ago. It was one of those recipes that was passed down to me and one that everyone looks forward to during the holidays. With the extra chocolate drizzle over the top, it gives it a nice contrast in flavor that we absolutely adore. This recipe makes a large batch of cookies so it's perfect for cookie exchanges! Trust me, they do not last long! If you are looking to add to your classic cookie collection then you need to make this Cornflake Cookie recipe!

