Recipes

Sumac-Roasted Snapper With Lime Yogurt

By Eden Grinshpan
Epicurious
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne flavor combination that comes up again and again in Persian cuisine is sumac, lime, and yogurt. This whole roasted fish recipe is the perfect place to put that trinity to work. When you smother the fish in sumac—literally packing it into the skin like you’re giving it a clay mask—it...

www.epicurious.com

inkfreenews.com

Chicken Enchiladas

Make roux – Heat oil in saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and stir 20 seconds. Add other ingredients – Add 2 tbsp Enchilada Seasoning, broth and tomato. Stir to combine. Simmer to thicken – Increase heat slightly to medium high. Cook for 4 minutes, whisking regularly, until the sauce...
RECIPES
Mashed

Aldi's Mini Meat And Cheese Trays Are A Total Steal

Anyone who's ever shopped at Aldi is all too familiar with the magic that is Aldi Finds. Occasionally referred to as a Special Buy, an Aldi Find is a limited-edition product that's only available at the national grocery retailer for a short period of time while supplies last (via Aldi Reviewer). They're often in high demand and sell out quickly — there are even entire Instagram accounts dedicated solely to hunting down the latest Aldi Finds everyone wants to get their hands on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thecountrycook.net

Grandma's Cornflake Cookies (No Bake)

Made with cornflake cereal, peanut butter and a couple of other ingredients, these Cornflake Cookies are no bake, tasty and super easy to make!. I can't remember when I first started making Cornflake Cookies, it has been so long ago. It was one of those recipes that was passed down to me and one that everyone looks forward to during the holidays. With the extra chocolate drizzle over the top, it gives it a nice contrast in flavor that we absolutely adore. This recipe makes a large batch of cookies so it's perfect for cookie exchanges! Trust me, they do not last long! If you are looking to add to your classic cookie collection then you need to make this Cornflake Cookie recipe!
RECIPES
theslateonline.com

Recipe of the Week: Chicken Fried Rice with Vegetables

- 1 cup chicken (raw or precooked) - Additional vegetables (optional) - 1/4 cup water (optional) 1. Preheat wok or large skillet to medium-high heat. While it is preheating, cut the chicken into 1/4 inch cubes. 2. Pour oil into wok and if the chicken is raw, cook it alone...
RECIPES
mvmagazine.com

Beef and Broccoli Lo Mein

Inspired by a head of Island-grown broccoli, this all-in-one dinner is packed with flavor. Inspired by a head of Island-grown broccoli and my favorite lo mein noodles (fresh egg noodles found in the produce section of the grocery store), this flavorful stir-fry features an easy Asian sauce and plenty of ginger, garlic and fresh herbs.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Ravinder Bhogal’s recipe for honey and lemon roast chicken with jewelled pilau rice

Fresh and dried seasonal fruits such as quinces, cranberries, figs, apples, pears, raisins, prunes, dates and currants are obvious choices for cakes and pastries, but shouldn’t be reserved exclusively for puddings. When they are combined with heady spices such as saffron, cinnamon and cardamom, they bring an ambrosial lusciousness to roast meats and poultry, stews and curries, and rice and grain pilafs. This imaginative and delicious way of adding fruit to savoury dishes has long been popular in North Africa and across the Middle East, and feels opulent and celebratory, making it ideal for the festive period.
RECIPES
Texoma's Homepage

Unique dishes to spice up your Thanksgiving dinner

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away. If you are looking to spice up your table this Thanksgiving, here are a few unique twists on the traditional recipes to make your Thanksgiving dinner less boring. Roasted Sweet Potato Stacks. If you aren’t into the traditional sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallows, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cbslocal.com

Three Delicious And Thrifty Thanksgiving Dishes From Chef Sandra Cordero

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With Thanksgiving just a few days away, you may be looking for some cheap, quick and easy recipe ideas. Decorated chef and food stylist Sandra Cordero, who runs the Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills, recently showed CBS2’s Suzanne Marques three delicious seasonal dishes that offer a Spanish twist on traditional Thanksgiving fare. You’ll find the recipes below.
RECIPES
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Garlic-Butter Rib Roast

Place garlic cloves in a food processor, and process until almost a paste, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add shallot, rosemary, thyme, chives, anchovies, 1 tablespoon of the salt, and 2 teaspoons of the pepper to food processor. Pulse until shallot is finely chopped, about 5 pulses. Add butter, and process until combined, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Transfer half of butter mixture to a sheet of parchment paper; gently roll and shape into a log; refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 3 days. Let remaining butter mixture stand at room temperature up to 4 hours, or transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate for up to 3 days; let come to room temperature before continuing.
FOOD & DRINKS
Just a Taste

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

Whip up comfort in a bowl with a family favorite recipe for Chicken Wild Rice Soup that’s loaded with veggies and garlic. It doesn’t get much more comforting than a big ol’ bowl of chicken soup. This recipe goes back to the basics for a flavor-packed combination of veggies, garlic, wild rice and tender chicken.
RECIPES
keypennews.org

The Heavenly Swedish Meatball

Growing up in southern Minnesota, the holiday season for our family centered on the run up to Christmas Eve. Holiday baking began as soon as the Thanksgiving table was cleared, with a variety of cookies being stirred up from then until Christmas. Along with spritz, pepperkakor and cut out sugar cookies, we made julkaka, a candied fruit and raisin-studded bread we made each December. My dad was Swedish and my mom was German, so we blended both food cultures during the holidays.
RECIPES
sunset.com

Roasted Vegetable Salad with Ginger, Lime, and Sour Cream

This recipe comes from chef, cookbook author, and host of the podcast Eat with Your Ears, Cal Peternell's new book Burnt Toast and Other Disasters. "Sour can trump (a perfectly good word that we need to take back! Or . . . never speak again?) bitter-burnt, hence lime and sour cream," he says of this simple recipe to revive overly roasted vegetables.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Garlic Butter Baked Shrimp

This baked shrimp recipe is inspired by two of my all-time favorite Kitchn recipes: Meghan Splawn’s Shrimp Scampi Pasta and Yasmin Fahr’s Garlicky Shrimp and White Beans. Both of these recipes take the garlic flavor to the next level by marinating the shrimp in garlic before cooking, so that’s exactly what I did here.
RECIPES
Click10.com

Roasted Squash Soup

2-3 acorn squash (or use a variety of your favorite squash) Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the squash in half, scoop out and discard the seeds. Drizzle the cut squash with olive oil, sprinkle with brown sugar and season with salt and pepper. Rub the oil and spices over the squash to make sure they are evenly coated. Place the squash, flesh side down, on the baking sheet, tucking a sprig of thyme under each squash. Roast until the squash are tender to a knife tip, about 40-55 minutes, depending on the type of squash you’re using. Remove the cooked squash, allow to cool and scrap out the flesh for the soup. Discard the skin and thyme sprigs.
RECIPES

