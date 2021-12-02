Wing expects to launch Frisco drone delivery service ‘in the next couple months’

7-Eleven and Nuro to Offer Mountain View, CA Residents On-Demand Delivery Using Autonomous Vehicles. December 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // IRVING, Texas - 7-Eleven, Inc. is bringing a futuristic innovation to Mountain View, CA, customers by piloting autonomous delivery with Nuro, a robotics company transforming local commerce with autonomous vehicles. In collaboration with Nuro, 7-Eleven is launching the first autonomous commercial delivery in the state of California, enabling its customers in the service area to order through the 7NOW® delivery app to have their products delivered via bot.
Comments / 0