2021 Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival - Trailer

"Poets have always been God's favourites." Time to meet a poet you have probably never heard of before! Mukagali is an artistic biopic film from Kazakhstan that is premiering at the 2021 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (aka PÖFF) which is underway now. An early festival trailer has debuted and it's a must see, as this is a rather unconventional biopic. The film is about a Kazakh poet named Mukagali Makataev, "who since his death in 1976 has become one of the country's most celebrated writers." The film focuses on the final 3 years of Mukagali, who adored Pushkin, Yesenin, Dante, and Shakespeare. He voluntarily leaves the University in Moscow after Brezhnev's rise to power, opposes the virtues of communism, works passionately to preserve the independent Kazakh language. His poem "Raimbek! Raimbek!" about his beloved native village isn't allowed to be published. Sadness and alcohol overtakes his soured heart, but he never abandons a personal motto - poetry loves freedom! Starring Aslanbek Zhanbalayev, Tolganai Bisembayeva, and Raushan Mazhitova. It reminds me of the film Paterson, of course, but much more bleak and depressing.

