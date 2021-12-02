ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival - Trailer

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is happening LIVE in-person AND virtually this year from October 30-November 7!. Experience...

85209.com

Mesa International Film Festival

Approximately 300 films from around the world will be shown during the Mesa International Film Festival from Dec. 2 through Dec. 5 at the Mesa Convention Center and venues throughout downtown. Industry veterans, students and everyone in between are welcome. For more information, call (732) 241-8997 or email info@mesainternationalfilmfestival.com.
MESA, AZ
kvpr.org

Documentary film by Madera teens wins at Portland Film Festival

The film follows four cousins as they make their first visit to their family’s ancestral village in Mexico. When four teenage cousins from Madera learned their grandfather in Mexico was gravely ill, they journeyed back to their family’s ancestral village in Oaxaca for the first time in their lives. But before leaving, they recorded video letters from their parents, who are farmworkers that have been separated from their homeland for more than 15 years. The teens ultimately combined those video letters with footage from their trip to make the documentary “First Time Home,” which this month won the Rising Voices Award from the Portland Film Festival. Valley Edition Host Kathleen Schock spoke with two of the cousins who made the journey, co-directors Esmeralda Ventura and Noemi Librado Sanchez.
MADERA, CA
First Showing

Festival Promo Trailer for 'Mukagali' Biopic Film About a Kazakh Poet

"Poets have always been God's favourites." Time to meet a poet you have probably never heard of before! Mukagali is an artistic biopic film from Kazakhstan that is premiering at the 2021 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (aka PÖFF) which is underway now. An early festival trailer has debuted and it's a must see, as this is a rather unconventional biopic. The film is about a Kazakh poet named Mukagali Makataev, "who since his death in 1976 has become one of the country's most celebrated writers." The film focuses on the final 3 years of Mukagali, who adored Pushkin, Yesenin, Dante, and Shakespeare. He voluntarily leaves the University in Moscow after Brezhnev's rise to power, opposes the virtues of communism, works passionately to preserve the independent Kazakh language. His poem "Raimbek! Raimbek!" about his beloved native village isn't allowed to be published. Sadness and alcohol overtakes his soured heart, but he never abandons a personal motto - poetry loves freedom! Starring Aslanbek Zhanbalayev, Tolganai Bisembayeva, and Raushan Mazhitova. It reminds me of the film Paterson, of course, but much more bleak and depressing.
MOVIES
Chaffee County Times

GARNA hosts virtual Wild & Scenic Film Festival

The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Antero Outdoors are partnering for the 7th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, presented virtually beginning at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2. The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is an internationally renowned tour of the latest, cutting-edge environmental and adventure films from around...
MOVIES
carvemag.com

London Surf / Film Festival

London Surf / Film Festival has just dropped the line-up for LS/FF10 x VANS. Hosted 2-4 December 2021 at the iconic Genesis Cinema, it’s set to be a stellar celebration!. For the 10th Anniversary, LS/FF have assembled a handpicked line-up of the very best films from across the globe. With the latest and greatest film premieres, documentaries to inspire, travelogues to stir the wanderlust and of course jaw-dropping surfing, this year is set to blow minds! Accompanied by Q+A’s and ‘Audiences with…’ some of the world’s most exciting surfers and creatives, plus live music from special guests, good times, and more, LS/FF is the essential celebration of the cream of surf culture. Full line up and ticket info: londonsurffilmfestival.com.
MOVIES
cultureowl.com

Picks of the Week: Film, Festivals and More

What are you doing this weekend? Take a look at our picks of the week to find cultural events near you!. THE AFRICAN HERITAGE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER: REVELATIONS IN RHYTHM PREMIER. November 19th at 7:00 pm. "Revelations in Rhythm" is a production anchored in the sounds of tap as expression,...
MIAMI, FL
dallassun.com

52nd International film festival of India felicitates 75 young film enthusiasts

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 (ANI): The 52nd International film festival of India (IFFI) felicitates 75 young film enthusiasts at its event held in Panaji, Goa on Sunday. While addressing the felicitation ceremony and inaugurating the India@75, Minister Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur stated, "to all the '75 Young Creative Minds of India', you are the 1st batch with a lot of responsibilities and have been selected to get nourished into becoming the honour of this country, congratulations."The special category of '75 Creative Young Minds of Tomorrow' was created to encourage filmmakers under the age of 35 to come up with their films.
MOVIES
kawc.org

San Luis Film Festival celebrates 10 years of culture in film

The San Luis Film Festival celebrates its tenth year this weekend. Officials say the goal is to celebrate our regional culture through thought-provoking films, some with local ties to directors and actors. Antonio Carrillo is the festival’s president and founder. “We have throughout these 10 years accomplished our goals because...
SAN LUIS, AZ
MovieMaker

The Best Short Film Festivals in the World 2022

Short films are crucial for aspiring moviemakers: Film students cut their teeth shooting shorts with their classmates. A “proof of concept” can help a director get investors. And the best short films tell stories even more pointedly than features. With the assistance of filmmaker Anderson Matthew (Baja Come Down) and producer Katie White (Best Summer Ever, Caity), we’ve assembled a panel of filmmakers and producers who helped us evaluate and narrow down this list of the Best Short Film Festivals in the World. While short film blocks at other film festivals are also important, the following 20 film festivals celebrate shorts by placing a special emphasis on the form.
MOVIES
singletrackworld.com

Kendal Mountain Festival Bike Highlights

Kendal Mountain Festival was back this year, in person and online. I have to admit that had I not just recovered from Covid, I’d have found all the (mostly maskless) crowded spaces very stressful. Hopefully it doesn’t turn out to be a super spreader event, and for those that were nervous there’s a fair amount of content available online via the festival website.
CARS
globallandscapesforum.org

Amazonia Film Festival – Q&A 2

Colombian filmmaker, commentator and producer Diana Rico hosts a panel with two filmmakers – Estevão Ciabatta from Brazil, and Alessandro Angulo from Colombia. Using their films Amazônia S.A. (Ciabatta) and El Sendero de la Anaconda (Angulo) as a starting point, they discuss their experiences documenting environmental and social problems in the Amazon, including their interactions with the protagonists of these stories. Two films are then screened by Brazilian non-profit cultural institute Itaú Cultural.
MOVIES
magbloom.com

Third Annual BAFT Short Film Festival Features 10 Films

The Bloomington Academy of Film & Theatre is hosting its first short film festival at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater on December 12. The festival will feature 10 films written, directed, and filmed by BAFT students. More than 60 filmmakers of all ages contributed to the films. The festival will begin at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Soompi

Winners Of The 41st Golden Cinema Film Festival

On November 20, the 41st Golden Cinema Film Festival was held in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province. The movie “The Book of Fish” won five awards, including the Cinematographer Gold Award, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Film, and Best New Actress. Best Actor and Best Actress were won by Sol Kyung Gu (“The Book of Fish”) and Chun Woo Hee (“Waiting for Rain”).
MOVIES
Claremore Progress

Reidesel wins film festival

The “Big Crinoline” was recognized in the trick roping world of Will Rogers as the trick where the roper lets out all his rope. The “Big Crinoline Award,” the top film of the 2021 Dog Iron Film Festival features a photo of Will roping a Boston baseball team in 1909.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
WMDT.com

Ocean City Film Festival returns March 2022

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The 6th Annual Ocean City Film Festival will be back next March 2022, and entries are still be accepted for the festival. B.L. Strang-Moya, the festival director joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to talk about the festival. For more information: filmfreeway.com/OceanCityFilmFestival.
OCEAN CITY, MD
pdx.edu

Film Major Lee Dunn to Screen Film in Sonic Matter Festival in Zurich

Last summer, Lee Dunn captured a performance of Pauline Oliveros’ "The Witness" and other student text scores performed by the PSU Laptop Ensemble @psu.sample at @daviniaacres. “The Witness” is a short film created from this footage in collaboration with Caroline Louise Miller @carocomposes. Lee's film will be included in two upcoming screenings of the film, as part of the year-end @psu.sample show in Portland and the @sonicmatterfestival in Zurich.
PORTLAND, OR
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Awards announced for St. Louis International Film Festival

"Luzzu," a Maltese film about a poor fisherman torn between following traditional methods or making much more money by engaging in black market fishing that destroys the fish population, was given the Best Narrative Feature award at the 30th annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival. The Best Documentary Feature...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lwlies.com

Discover the digital film festival where you’re on the jury

ArteKino offers a creative and versatile selection of European films, all available from the comfort of your own home. With most film festivals celebrating the long-awaited return to in-person screenings, ArteKino remains a torchbearer for virtual viewing. The festival takes a love for cinema and opens it up to the European public – with no advance Covid tests required – by offering another edition of robust programming to discover.
MOVIES

